The best pub in Wales for a winter walk

As we wind our way towards the festive season, what better way than spending those crisp days than with a brisk winter’s walk and the reward of a cosy pub.

The Good Food Guide has published a list of 18 pubs which are perfectly positioned to pair with some of Britain’s best walks.

And they reckon that The Felin Fach Griffin in Bannua Brycheiniog is ‘everything you could want from a country pub’.

In fact, the homely hostelry was one of the Welsh pubs listed in the guide’s 100 best pubs in Britain.

Here’s the Good Food Guide’s review of The Felin Fach Griffin:

‘Part of Charles and Edmund Inkin’s ‘Eat, Drink, Sleep’ trilogy – which also includes the Gurnard’s Head and the Old Coastguard in Cornwall – this ever-popular pub with rooms is, in many ways, an archetypal dream of a country inn. It transports you to a half-imagined heyday of fireside sofas, knobbly brickwork, low beams and quarry tiled floors, with craft ales at the bar and fresh, home-cooked food buoyed up by produce from the kitchen garden.

‘For all its heritage vibes, the Griffin is also a slick, modern operation, with polished service and a properly cheffy kitchen (headed by Gwenann Davies). Her repertoire includes traditional ideas such as broccoli and Stilton soup or lamb rump with faggot, peas and red wine gravy alongside more contemporary dishes – perhaps a sticky glazed BBQ short rib with sweet, spiky kimchi, luscious sriracha mayo and fresh herbs, ahead of pearly, crisp-skinned hake with a crunchy, breadcrumbed crab and chorizo cake, set on an intense, velvety, red pepper purée.

‘Each dish is carefully considered, right through to dessert. A voluptuous white chocolate mousse with berry ice cream, fresh raspberries and crunchy, bittersweet honeycomb provided a satisfying end to our most recent visit. Sunday lunch is an ultra-traditional feast featuring meat from the lowland hills, greenery from the garden and plenty of homely touches. In addition to real ales, drinkers can pick from a fair-sized wine list that has been annotated with personality as well as knowledge; the numerous options by the glass are well worth considering.’

A list of popular and well-established walks in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park

Iconic Summit Walks

1. Pen y Fan & Corn Du

Distance: ~4 miles / 6.5 km (short route)

Start: Pont ar Daf

Highlights: Highest peak in southern Britain, iconic ridgeline, panoramic views.

2. Pen y Fan Horseshoe (Full Circuit)

Distance: ~10 miles / 16 km

Start: Taf Fechan or Storey Arms

Highlights: Corn Du, Pen y Fan, Cribyn; one of the best ridge walks in Wales.

3. Fan y Big & the “Diving Board”

Distance: ~5–7 miles / 8–11 km

Start: Blaen y Glyn

Highlights: Spectacular rock “diving board” viewpoint, quiet ridges.

4. Waun Fach (Black Mountains High Point)

Distance: ~7–10 miles / 11–16 km

Start: Pengenffordd or Grwyne Fechan

Highlights: Broad grassy summit, peaceful remote feel.

Scenic Valley & Lake Walks

5. Llyn y Fan Fach & Llyn y Fan Fawr (Carmarthen Fans)

Distance: ~5–8 miles / 8–13 km

Start: Llanddeusant

Highlights: Glacial lakes under dramatic escarpments; classic circular walk.

6. Talybont Reservoir Circular

Distance: ~6–9 miles / 10–14 km

Start: Talybont-on-Usk

Highlights: Forest, waterfalls, reservoir views.

7. Grwyne Fawr Reservoir Walk

Distance: ~4–7 miles / 6–11 km

Start: Grwyne Fawr dam

Highlights: Peaceful valley, historic dam, mountain scenery.

Waterfall Country Walks

8. Four Falls Trail

Distance: ~5.5 miles / 9 km

Start: Gwaun Hepste or Cwm Porth

Falls: Sgwd y Pannwr, Sgwd Isaf Clun-Gwyn, Sgwd Clun-Gwyn, Sgwd yr Eira.

9. Sgwd yr Eira Waterfall Walk

Distance: ~3 miles / 5 km

Start: Dinas Rock or Cwm Porth

Highlights: Walk behind the waterfall—unique experience.

10. Henrhyd Falls

Distance: ~1.5 miles / 2.5 km

Start: National Trust Car Park

Highlights: Highest waterfall in south Wales; featured in The Dark Knight Rises.

Historic & Easy Walks

11. Brecon Canal Towpath (Brecon → Talybont)

Distance: You choose (up to 7 miles / 11 km)

Highlights: Easy, flat, wildlife, locks & aqueducts.

12. Llangors Lake Circular

Distance: ~4–6 miles / 6–10 km

Start: Llangors village

Highlights: Wildlife lake, Crannog, views of the Central Beacons.

13. Sugar Loaf (Abergavenny)

Distance: ~4–5 miles / 6–8 km

Highlights: Gentle conical summit with superb 360° views.

More Challenging / Long Routes

14. Black Mountain Ridge Walk (Fan Brycheiniog)

Distance: ~10 miles / 16 km

Start: Llyn y Fan Fach or Dan yr Ogof

Highlights: Dramatic escarpment, remote feel.

15. Beacons Way (Long-distance Trail)

Distance: 99 miles / 159 km (multi-day)

Route: Abergavenny → Llangadog

Highlights: The best of the entire national park.