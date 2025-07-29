The best Welsh produce revealed in Great Taste Awards

Over 150 Welsh products have been recognised in the globally important Great Taste Awards 2025 – with a Welsh seaweed ale and wildflower honey from Ynys Môn standing tall among the nation’s best home-grown produce.

The Guild of Fine Food released the results for Great Taste 2025 today (29 July), and this year saw a record number of entries, with 14,340 products being submitted from 110 countries across the globe.

Wales entered 428 products, 154 of which received awards, 104 x 1-star, 41 x 2-star and 9 x 3-star.

Amongst the Welsh entries were:

– Great Taste 2025 3-star: Môrish Seaweed Ale from Bragdy Cybi (www.bragdycybi.cymru)

– Great Taste 2025 2-star: Anglesey Spring Wildflower Honey from Anglesey Bees (www.angleseybees.co.uk)

– Great Taste 2025 1-star: Eyton Gold, Golden Ale from Magic Dragon Brewing (www.magicdragonbrewing.com)

Influential

Great Taste is recognised as the most influential food and drink accreditation scheme in the world, not only because it was established over 30 years ago, but also for the robustness of its multi-layered review process.

The judging panel of over 500 industry experts, including chefs, critics, food technologists, retailers, food writers and other specialists, pored over each product over the course of 110 days.

Every entry is judged on its own merit as a standalone product and tasted completely blind. There is no packaging to give away provenance, no hint of who has made it, just a factual description provided by the producer as guidance. The judges consider flavour first and foremost, followed by appearance, aroma, texture and mouthfeel before it is determined whether the product warrants one of the famous black and gold seals of approval.

In total 39.6% (5,680) of entries received an accolade. There were 3,899 1-star awards, 1,508 2-stars and only 273 products (1.9% of all entrants) received the coveted Great Taste 2025 3-star award.

Written evaluation from the judges is shared with the producers, regardless of how the product has scored, meaning that even if there is room for improvement, constructive feedback can help start that journey.

Global acclaim

There were several new locales in this year’s cohort including Algeria, Belize, East Timor, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Rwanda, Serbia, Seychelles, Trinidad & Tobago, Turkmenistan and Zimbabwe.

John Farrand, managing director of the Guild of Fine Food commented: “Great Taste continues to play its part in international food & drink diplomacy.

“Whilst the world is in slight chaos, barriers continue to be broken down as our experts assessed entries from over 100 countries.

“Global trends will become more apparent, but rest assured amongst the list of winners on our directory, you’ll find ingredients and products that should inform your menu, help stock the shelves in store or be a firm favourite in your kitchen cabinet.”

The products awarded a Great Taste 2025 3-star were entered into a further round of judging to establish nominations for the Golden Fork trophies, which means they are considered amongst the best in the world.

The Golden Forks will be announced at Battersea Arts Centre, London on 9 September when the Supreme Champion product for this year will also be revealed.

Nominations for the Great Taste Golden Fork from Wales include:

– PGI Welsh Lamb Rolled Loin from Dolwen Welsh Lamb and Beef (www.dolwenlambandbeef.co.uk)

– Blackcurrant and Cassis Sorbet from Mario’s Luxury Dairy Ice Cream (www.mariosicecream.com)

– La Bouche from Seidr Ci Ddu (www.ciddu.co.uk)

