The best winter walks in Wales revealed

New research analysing winter walks has found the best places in Wales to take a scenic stroll in the colder seasons.

The research by photo-printing company Cewe highlights the country’s most picturesque trails, from frozen lakes to snow-dusted forests.

Each location was analysed for star ratings, number of reviews and winter-related descriptive terms such as ‘winter’, ‘cold’, ‘scenery’, and ‘peaceful’ to determine which ones offer the most pleasing landscapes and rewarding walks.

Among the contenders, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Bwlch Nant yr Arian Forest Visitor Centre and Devil’s Bridge Waterfalls made it to the top three.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park

Taking first place, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park had 554 winter-related reviews. The nature reserve has a 4.8 star rating, 292,750 Instagram hashtags, 2,836 TikTok views and 11,262 reviews.

Stretching 186 miles, the coastal gem spoils visitors for choice with its views of towering cliffs, sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters.

The space offers various walking trails including the entire route, which can be challenging due to the total rise and fall of the Coast Path being over 35,000 feet.

Bwlch Nant yr Arian

Bwlch Nant yr Arian Forest Visitor Centre in Ponterwyd, Ceredigion ranks second with 175 winter-centric reviews. It has a 4.7 star rating, 1,700 Instagram hashtags, 149 TikTok views and 3,073 reviews.

Popular trails include the Barcud Coch with animal puzzle trail, complete with sculptures and poetry to bring local folklore and history to life, and the Miner’s Trail, a steep stalk to the ridgetop with rewarding views.

You’ll see the scenic sight of Cardigan Bay and the Cambrian Mountains, with red kites circling overhead along the way.

Devil’s Bridge Waterfalls

Finally Pontarfynach, Devil’s Bridge, completes the top three winter walks in Wales with 171 winter-focused reviews. The attraction has a 4.7 star rating, 189,400 Instagram hashtags, 9,563 TikTok views and 5,022 reviews.

Nestled deep in the Cambrian Mountains, these 300-foot waterfalls are among the highest in the country and feature five major drops through a woodland gorge.

Other honourable mentions that complete the top 10 are Brecon Beacons’ Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, Chirk Castle and Cenarth Falls.

Petra Felgen, Managing Director of CEWE UK, said: “As days grow darker and nights lengthen, it can be tempting to stay tucked away indoors, but Wales is full of breathtaking scenery just waiting to be explored.

“Whether it’s a countryside stroll or a wander through a magical forest, there’s plenty to explore across the country. These beautiful settings also provide the ideal backdrop for photographing your adventures and keeping lasting mementos.

“We hope our research highlights both well-known rambles and hidden gem trails, perfect for everyone – whether you’re a seasoned hiker or a novice.”

For the full list of the most popular winter walks in the UK, visit Cewe’s site here.