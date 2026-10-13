The Ceremonial Opening of the Senedd: What is it, why is it happening, and who will attend?

Ella Groves – ICNN Senedd Reporter

The King and Queen will head to Wales this week for the Ceremonial Opening of the Senedd but what is it and why is it happening?

Due to be held on Thursday October 15, the Ceremonial Opening will officially mark the beginning of the new Senedd term.

The event serves not only as a celebration of the Welsh Parliament but also “of the people and communities of Wales whose voices, experiences, and aspirations are represented within its walls”, according to the Senedd.

It is the first Ceremonial Opening since the expansion of the Senedd to 96 members, making it a significant milestone in the history of Welsh politics.

Who will attend?

Expected to arrive in Cardiff Bay around lunchtime, both King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend the ceremonial opening.

Queen Elizabeth II officially opened every post-election session from the first National Assembly for Wales in 1999 until her death in 2022.

King Charles III has also attended every official opening of the Senedd, but this week will mark his first time at the ceremony as Head of State.

Members of the Senedd will be in attendance along with invited guests and those chosen to perform at the event.

What will happen?

To begin proceedings, the ceremonial mace will be carried into parliament by the mace-bearer, who is typically a member of Senedd Commission staff.

The ceremonial mace – which usually sits in front of the seat of the Senedd’s Llywydd (Presiding Officer) – was gifted by the Parliament of New South Wales in 2006 to celebrate the opening of the Senedd building.

The mace-bearer will be accompanied by two members of the Welsh Youth Parliament – Ffiôn-Hâf Scott and Aryan Gupta.

The ceremony itself will take place within the Senedd’s debating chamber with speeches made by the King, the Llywydd, Huw Irranca Davies, and First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth.

During the opening ceremony, the mace will be placed in its sconce to signify the opening of the Seventh Senedd.

Cultural performances from musicians, dancers, and artists from across Wales will also feature in the day, including performances from Mared Emry Pugh-Evans, Official Harpist to His Majesty The King, and the Wales YFC Choir.

The opening ceremony can be watched live on October 15, 2026 from 11am.

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