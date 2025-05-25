The devastating consequences of wildfires in Wales

Andrew Wright, Natural Resources Wales

In recent weeks, there have been intense wildfires across parts of Wales, which have ravaged the environment and left behind a devastating trail of destruction and environmental damage.

From the Berwyn mountains in North Wales to Beddgelert Forest, Cwm Rheidol, Twyi forest, Dinas Baglan mountain and Maerdy, Rhondda Cynon Taff … these are just some of the areas where firefighters from across Wales were working around the clock to battle the flames, supported by colleagues from Natural Resources Wales.

Figures show that in Wales, fire crews have battled almost 1,400 wildfires already this year.

On the land in our care, our officers estimate that over 90 hectares of young trees have been destroyed. That’s roughly the equivalent of 130 football fields, along with many hundreds of meters of fencing, which is essential in helping us keep visitors to our forests safe.

Whilst it’s hard to fathom why, most wildfires in Wales are started deliberately and are classed as arson. Some are a result of carelessness through inappropriate use of BBQs. Very few are caused by accidents or natural causes.

Wildfires unleash a trail of devastation. Trees, plants, and wildlife are left helpless against the ravaging flames. Wildfires also impact water quality as the ash and soils wash into our rivers, lakes and reservoirs. The loss of these precious ecosystems disrupts the delicate balance of nature, leading to soil erosion and habitat destruction and leaves a scar on our beautiful Welsh landscape.

Not only do they have long-term consequences for forestry and nature, but they also put lives at risk – of those trying to control the flames and of communities living nearby.

Moreover, they come with a hefty price tag, the bill for which is paid by the Welsh taxpayer.

On the Welsh Government Woodland Estate, which is looked after by our incredible teams, the cost of both dealing with the wildfires in recent weeks, and the work to restore the damage they have caused, is estimated to be at around £420,000 – resources which could have been better spent reinvested into our forests and woodlands.

How NRW respond

In the main, our role is a supporting one – helping fire officers, including officers specially trained in wildfire suppression management to understand the terrain they’re working on, where the most vulnerable habitats may be or where there could be serious financial or ecological implications from fires.

But wherever it is safe to do so, we get hands-on too – at Berwyn mountain we deployed a helicopter to help fight fires as it can access areas that the fire engines simply cannot.

Between 21 March to 11 May there have been approximately 24 wildfires on or near land we own or manage, with the helicopter deployed to two of them.

Where it is safe, we may deploy machinery to support the Fire and Rescue Service to create fire breaks and/or work with FRS to carry out controlled burns to help mitigate the speed of the spread of fires.

And once the fire is seemingly over, our officers go in to monitor and make sure there are no additional flare ups, and to make any affected areas safe and plan how to restore the site.

The consequences for nature

Conservation charities and experts have spoken out about the risk to Wales’ rarest wildlife and raised concerns about a number of species after weeks of intense grassfires.

Many species, including birds, mammals, reptiles, and insects rely on forests for food, shelter, and breeding grounds. As wildfires sweep through their habitats, animals face immediate danger and often struggle to escape. Those lucky enough to survive must contend with the loss of their homes and reduced food availability.

Newly planted trees fall foul to the flames, and the protective layer of vegetation destroyed by fires leaves the soil exposed and vulnerable to erosion. The regrowth of vegetation can be slow and challenging, further exacerbating soil degradation and erosion.

Wildfires also release large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions and exacerbating climate change. The smoke and pollutants released during wildfires also have a detrimental effect on air quality, posing risks to human health as well.

And last, but not least, lets look at the financial cost.

Deliberately-set wildfires don’t just inflict environmental damage; they also burn through the public purse. These devastating fires require substantial resources to extinguish and manage. Firefighting operations, including equipment, personnel, and helicopters are expensive and the financial burden falls on already-stretched budgets. And this doesn’t start to take account of the loss of income from our forestry crop nor the cost of replacement trees.

Ultimately, taxpayers will foot the bill for these costly endeavours – money that could have been better spent on improving habitats, planting trees, restoring peatland or fighting pollution.

While the full impact and cost of these fires is still to be determined, we know the physical scars of these events will be visible on the landscape for some time.

What we can all do

While we are always ready to lend this support to the emergency services to reduce the impacts when the flames take hold, these incidents also demonstrate the importance of the work we do with our partners – like the Dawns Glaw and lessons learned through the Welsh Government RDP funded project, Healthy Hillsides – to build wildfire resilience and mitigation into how we manage land.

But prevention is much better than cure and there are actions that everyone can take to reduce the risk of wildfires:

Everyone has a role to play in preventing wildfires. If you see smoke or fire in the countryside, call 999 immediately and ask for the fire service.

If there is a wildfire near you, call 999, close your windows, the Fire Service will evacuate you if there is a danger.

If you see any suspect a fire has been started deliberately, report it via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or to the Police on 101.

Do not light campfires, discard cigarettes or glass bottles in the countryside, especially during dry weather.

Only light barbeques where signs say you can. Respect local signage and fire warnings – and if you live near fire-prone areas, get to know the guidance available on wildfire prevention.

Find more information on the Wales Wildfire Wise website here

