The four ‘best beaches’ in Wales to visit this autumn

New research has revealed four of Wales’ best beaches to visit this autumn.

From Pembrokeshire’s picturesque coves to Anglesey’s island landscapes, these beaches capture the natural beauty and tranquillity that make Wales a perfect autumn escape.

The outdoor experts at Millets analysed beaches open year-round in the UK, examining autumn temperatures, rainfall, sunshine hours, and Google review scores to reveal the best spots to visit outside of summer.

Wales’ best beaches to visit this autumn

Rank Beach Location Avg. temp (°C)* Avg. rainfall (mm)* Avg. daily sunshine hours* Google review score /5 Overall score /10 1 Barafundle Bay Beach Pembrokeshire 10.2 119 4.1 4.9 6.60 2 Rhossili Bay Beach Gower Peninsula 8.4 150 4.1 4.9 6.60 3 Tenby North Beach Pembrokeshire 9.9 127 4.1 4.8 6.47 4 Newborough National Nature Reserve Anglesey 8.1 108 3.8 4.8 5.16

*October to December

Barafundle Bay

Barafundle Bay Beach in Pembrokeshire is often described as one of the most beautiful beaches in Britain, and it is easy to see why.

This secluded bay, framed by limestone cliffs and reached only by a short walk from Stackpole Quay, feels untouched and wonderfully peaceful.

Its soft golden sand and crystal-clear water make it ideal for a quiet coastal walk or a moment of reflection while taking in the sweeping views of the Welsh coast.

Rhossili Bay

Rhossili Bay Beach on the Gower Peninsula is a three-mile stretch of unspoiled sand, backed by rolling dunes and dramatic cliffs.

Regularly named among the best beaches in the world, it is loved by walkers, photographers, and surfers alike.

The views from Rhossili Down are especially striking in autumn light, while the quieter season allows visitors to enjoy the vast shoreline and fresh sea air in peace.

Tenby North Beach

Tenby North Beach in Pembrokeshire combines classic seaside charm with natural beauty.

Set against the colourful harbour town, this sandy cove is sheltered and inviting, with clear water and impressive views of Goskar Rock rising from the sea.

Visitors enjoy strolling along the sand, exploring the harbour, or simply relaxing on the promenade while soaking up the relaxed off-season atmosphere.

Newborough Beach

Newborough Beach on Anglesey sits within a vast nature reserve of forest, dunes, and tidal sands, offering one of Wales’s most diverse coastal landscapes.

The wide beach leads towards Llanddwyn Island, a small tidal isle rich in wildlife and local legend.

Visitors praise its mix of woodland and open beach walks, making it a perfect spot for an autumn day outdoors with views stretching across to Snowdonia.

Natalie Wolfenden, author and hiking enthusiast at Millets, commented: “The UK is home to some stunning beaches that are at their most peaceful during the autumn months. While the weather is still relatively mild, it’s the perfect time to enjoy long walks along the coast away from the summer crowds.

“When planning a beach trip, it’s important to be prepared for changeable conditions. Investing in the right walking shoes, comfortable walking trousers, and an insulated jacket is essential for exploring the shoreline and nearby trails safely, whilst keeping you warm and dry.”

Methodology

Millets created a seed list of 20 well-known beaches that are open year-round and noted as being particularly appealing outside of summer, across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

They then ranked each beach on the following factors:

1. Weather conditions (Oct-Dec averages): Temperature (°C), rainfall (mm), and daily sunshine hours were sourced from https://en.climate-data.org/ using the nearest available town/city to each beach.

2. Google Reviews: Average Google review scores (out of 5) were recorded for each beach on 18 September 2025.

Each factor (temperature, rainfall, sunshine hours, and reviews) was normalised to a score out of 10. Scores were then averaged to create an overall score out of 10.