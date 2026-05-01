The Minor Parties: Who else is standing in the 2026 Senedd Election?

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

All the major parties have released their Senedd election manifestos in recent weeks and months – but if you still don’t feel you’ve found the party for you there are ten more to choose from.

As parties will have to win somewhere between 10% to 15% of the vote share in any given constituency to secure a seat, the chances of a minor party winning is somewhat minimal – but this doesn’t mean it is impossible.

Below is a summary of the ten minor parties standing for election, where they are standing, and their key priorities.

Heritage Party

Fielding candidates in all 16 of the new Welsh constituencies, the Heritage Party is the largest minor party standing in the Senedd election.

Founded in 2020 by former UKIP London Assembly Member David Kurtan, the Heritage Party is a socially conservative UK-wide political party.

They do not have a Wales-specific manifesto for the upcoming Senedd election, instead a general manifesto is available on their website.

The party opens their manifesto by promising to “return to the principles of social conservatism, to reverse the cultural destruction wreaked by politically correct ideologies and to return to our true traditions and heritage”.

Some of the headline pledges from the manifesto include scrapping no-fault divorce; banning abortion; abolishing hate crime and hate speech laws; and restoring “traditional marriage”.

The party also proposes a radical policy of segregation in the prison system, citing a “problem with

aggressive radical Muslim gangs in prisons” as their reasoning.

They say they will “introduce segregation of prisoners by religion and race so that Muslims,

white British, white other, and black prisoners are placed in separate prisons where possible, or at the very least, in separate wings where they do not mix.”

The only Wales-specific policy listed within the manifesto is the abolition of the Senedd, with

the party vowing to “return its functions to the national government in Westminster

or local government in Wales as appropriate.”

Gwlad

Named after the Welsh word for country, Gwlad is officially syncretic (neither left- nor right-wing) but in practice is widely accepted as a centre-right party.

A Welsh nationalist and pro-independence party, it is fielding candidates in Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd, Ceredigion Penfro, Gwynedd Maldwyn, Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr, Sir Fynwy Torfaen, and Sir Gaerfyrddin.

Founded by Gwyn Wigley Evans in 2018 under the original name Ein Gwlad, the party has never had representation in the Senedd.

The party’s manifesto includes their immediate goals should they form the next Welsh Government, and their long-term policy plans on achieving independence.

Attributing the Welsh language and culture as to how Wales avoided being “swallowed up into a ‘Greater England’”, Gwlad pledges to “maintain, encourage, and widen” Welsh cultural distinction.

They say they will extend Welsh medium education to every primary school in Wales, first in Welsh-speaking areas and then majority English speaking regions. Secondary schools will also be Welsh medium to age 14 under a Gwlad Welsh Government.

They note, however, that Wales “belongs to all of its people, whether Welsh-speaking or not”, referencing areas such as the Vale of Glamorgan where English is predominantly spoken.

Immigration also features in the Gwlad manifesto, with the party pledging to “immediately cancel” the ‘Nation of Sanctuary’ plan – a position also held by Reform UK.

The party will also “categorically refuse” to provide accommodation for asylum seekers sent from England and will dismantle the system of hotels, army sites, and other properties set up for this purpose.

Open Party

Standing candidates in Casnewydd Islwyn, the Open Party describes its main objective as enhancing governance in the UK by “encouraging participation in and improvement of the democratic process”.

It does not identify as either right- or left-wing and instead allow candidates to stand for the issues that are important to them and their constituency.

It says its candidates are “free to collaborate with government or oppose it, and to pursue their own agenda empowered by a vote they can actively broker as they are free of any party whip.”

As such the party does not have a manifesto.

Communist Party of Britain

Standing in both Bangor Conwy Mon and Caerdydd Penarth, the Communist Party is the oldest minor party standing for election in May, having been founded in 1920.

Its manifesto, titled ‘Real Power for the People of Wales – A Manifesto for a Fair, Green, Socialist Future’, sets out plans for “a Wales where power is exercised democratically in the interests of the mass of the people, not for the profits of big business and the super-rich.”

The party pledges to “extend democracy into the workplace, giving workers collective rights over pay and conditions, restructuring, and investment decisions”, as well as strengthening trade union rights.

Describing health, social and elderly care as “public goods”, the Communist Party says it will “defend and strengthen” a fully public NHS, keeping it free from privatisation, and propose to shift health policy towards prevention by tackling poor housing, pollution, low pay, and insecurity.

As part of their proposed education policies, the party wants to abolish private education and invest in comprehensive public education.

Propel

Founded by Neil McEvoy when he was serving as an independent MS following his expulsion from Plaid Cymru, Propel is a Welsh nationalist political party.

Currently Propel has just one county councillor in Wales, but leader Mr McEvoy appears confident about the party’s chances in the election, promising “a Wales that is fairer, freer, and fearless in shaping its own destiny.”

Describing Propel as a “grassroots movement” created to “challenge corruption, waste, and centralised government in Wales”, the manifesto sets out the party’s key pledges.

Focusing heavily on democracy in Wales, Propel pledges to give “power back to the people” and strengthen accountability by introducing a directly elected First Minister.

The party proposes a further change to the electoral system in Wales, supporting a shift from the D’Hondt system, which will be used in the 2026 election, to the Single Transferable Vote system as used in countries like Australia at a federal level.

It also supports the creation of a Welsh constitution and bill of rights setting out “the democratic foundations of Wales”.

Propel’s other policies include: abolishing sugar and alcohol taxes; supporting “the right of women to organise according to their sex across cultural, leisure, educational and political activities”; and establishing a “fully independent” public inquiry on Covid-19.

The party is standing in both Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf and Caerdydd Penarth.

Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

An electoral alliance between various socialist political parties and trade unionist activists, the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition stands for “democratic public ownership, a future for young people without debt, war or climate disaster, and a united fight for jobs, homes and services to combat racism and division.”

Standing as part of the coalition, the Socialist Party Wales’ manifesto says it is campaigning for a new mass workers’ party to bring together working class people in the trade union movement, community organisations, tenants associations, and campaign groups.

The manifesto shares that the party opposes all cuts and closures to public services, jobs, pay and conditions, and rejects the claim that “some cuts are necessary.”

It also pledges to tax the super rich and take into public ownership “the top 150 companies and banks that dominate the British economy, and run them under democratic working-class control and management.”

Other central policies for the coalition include: free school meals for all school aged children in Wales; a minimum wage of £15 an hour; extended maternity leave; and investment in tidal lagoons at Swansea Bay, Cardiff, and North Wales.

Standing in Caerdydd Ffynon Taf and Gŵyr Abertawe, the coalition shares its ‘offers’ to both constituencies on their website.

The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Standing only in Bangor Conwy Mon, the Official Monster Raving Loony Party has put forward just one candidate for the Senedd election – Sir Grumpus L Shorticus.

While the party does not have an official Senedd election manifesto, it does have a ‘Manicfesto’ available online.

The party’s pledges include making kids sit closer together on smaller desks to reduce school class sizes; having x-ray machines manned by a skeleton staff; and clearing all national debt by putting it on the party’s credit card.

The Christian Party

Similarly to the Official Monster Raving Loony Party, The Christian Party is standing in just one constituency – Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd, with two candidates up for election.

While the party does not have a Senedd election manifesto, its policies are set out on its website, including banning abortion; calling for the end of “the promotion and teaching in schools of homosexuality as a family relationship”; abolishing inheritance tax; and making private health insurance a visa requirement for immigrants.

It also opposes both Welsh and Scottish independence.

Social Democratic Party

With a commitment to “preserving and strengthening the union”, the Social Democratic Party, or SDP, believes that Wales is an “ancient and integral part of the British story.”

The party is standing just one candidate in one constituency in the upcoming election – Daniel Thomas McNay in Fflint Wrecsam.

Whilst the SDP does not have a specific Senedd election manifesto, it does set out its key aims on its website.

It says it will ensure appointments in Welsh public services are “on the basis of merit not on the basis of discriminatory ideals.”

The party also proposes to conduct a “rapid review” of the Senedd, including the number of MSs, to keep the Senedd “a benefit and not a burden”.

Similarly to the Welsh Conservatives and Reform UK, the SDP opposes 20mph speed restrictions and says it will restore 30mph limits to boost the economy.

Outlining its UK-wide policies, the party says it will end mass immigration to Britain and establish “a ‘red list’ of countries whose migrants to Britain are proven to be disproportionately criminal, welfare dependent, or economically inactive”.

The party says it will cease immigration from any countries on the red list in all but exceptional circumstances.

Socialist Labour Party

While it does not have a specific Senedd election manifesto, the Socialist Labour Party has published its general manifesto on its website.

Standing only in Bangor Conwy Mon, they party wants to see “a world at peace with liberty, justice and prosperity for all” and above all “a socialist world”.

Emphasising it is “not prepared to collaborate with any government which supports the capitalist system”, the party calls for “the British people to own and control the means of production, distribution and exchange”.

The party does not express a position on Welsh independence and instead says “the issue of devolution or full independence for Wales, Scotland and/or devolution for regions in England can only be determined by the people of Wales and Scotland and by the people in the regions or counties of England”.

You can also find articles detailing the manifestos of the six major political parties – Welsh Labour, the Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru, the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Reform UK, and the Wales Green Party.