The most beautiful walks in Wales revealed

A new study has revealed the most beautiful walks in Wales, with a Welsh castle and garden leading the list of strong contenders from across the nation.

Some unexpected locations boast the most beautiful walks in Wales according to new research, with some notable destinations which receive much higher footfall, such as yr Wyddfa in Eryri not making the top ten.

The study, conducted by CEWE, Europe’s leading photo printing company identified and ranked walks across Wales based on desk research and Google review data.

Each location was analysed for star ratings, number of reviews and descriptive terms such as ‘beautiful’, ‘stunning’, ‘amazing’, and ‘lovely’ – words commonly associated with picturesque places that people love to photograph and remember.

Best in show

Powis Castle and Garden is in first place with 254 beautiful reviews.

Located in Welshpool, Powys, it has a 4.7 star rating, 19,600 Instagram hashtags, 307 TikTok views and 7,372 reviews. The castle which was built in the 13th century as a medieval fortress boasts impressive views across the Severn Valley.

Powis Castle (Welsh: Castell Powys) is a medieval castle, fortress and grand country house, and the seat of the Herbert family, earls of Powis.

The castle is known for its formal gardens and for its interiors, the former having been described as “the most important”, and the latter “the most magnificent”, in the country. The castle and gardens are under the care of the National Trust. Powis Castle is a Grade I listed building, while its gardens have their own Grade I listing on the Cadw/ICOMOS Register of Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Interest in Wales

Unusually for a castle on the Marches, it was constructed by a Welsh prince, Gruffydd ap Gwenwynwyn, rather than by a Norman baron. Gruffydd was prince of the ancient Kingdom of Powys and maintained an alliance with the English king Edward I during the struggles of the later 13th century. He was able to secure the position of his son, Owain, although the kingdom itself was abolished by the Parliament of Shrewsbury in 1283.

Whitesands Bay in Pembrokeshire, St Davids follows in second with 226 beautiful reviews. Popular with surfers, this picturesque beach offers views of St Davids Head and has a 4.6 star rating, 3,330 Instagram hashtags, 287 TikTok views and 1,560 reviews.

Aber Falls in Abergwyngregyn, Gwynedd completes the top three with 203 beautiful reviews. Known as one of Eyri’s most dramatic waterfalls the river plummets from 120 feet into a shallow rocky pool. The waterfall which attracts over 50,000 visitors a year has a 4.8 star rating, 36,500 Instagram hashtags, 3,354 TikTok views and 3,830 reviews.

Other honourable mentions that complete the top 10 are Pen y Fan in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, Gower Peninsula’s Three Cliffs Bay and Carmarthenshire’s The National Botanic Garden of Wales.

Top Ten

Top 10 Beautiful Walks in Wales Rank Walk Location Star Rating Instagram Hashtags TikTok Views No of Reviews No of Beautiful Reviews 1 Powis Castle and Garden Welshpool, Powys 4.7 19,600 307 7,372 254 2 Whitesands Bay PembrokeshireSt Davids 4.6 3,330 287 1,560 226 3 Aber Falls Abergwyngregyn, Gwynedd 4.8 36,500 3,354 3,830 203 4 Stackpole Quay Stackpole, Pembrokeshire 4.8 11,300 256 454 173 5 Three Cliffs Bay Gower Peninsula, Swansea 4.8 41,400 1,038 362 157 6 Marloes Peninsula Marloes, Pembrokeshire 4.9 100 37 409 149 7 The National Botanic Garden of Wales Llanarthney, Carmarthenshire 4.6 500 100 4,611 137 8 Carreg Cennen Castle Trap, Carmarthenshire 4.7 5,000 70 2,101 129 9 Four Waterfalls Ystradfellte, Powys 4.8 12,000 1,918 282 122 10 Pen y Fan Bannau Brycheiniog, Powys 4.9 22,000 12,400 1,624 112

Moments Made to Remember

From sweeping coastlines to hidden waterfalls, these walks aren’t just ideal for exploring — they’re perfect for photographing.

Petra Felgen, Managing Director of CEWE UK said: “We wanted to uncover the Wales’s most beautiful walks not just for their scenery, but for the memories they help create,” said. “Whether it’s capturing a view from a clifftop or a quiet forest trail, these are the kinds of moments that people love to revisit through photography.”

