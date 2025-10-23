The most complained about TV shows of 2025 revealed

A new study has determined the television shows that have generated the most audience complaints of the year so far.

Data from the Office of Communications (Ofcom) was compiled from weekly reports to reveal which shows sparked the most viewer complaints – and there is one show that has received one show that is out in front.

Love Island is the most complained about television show of the year so far. Love Island has generated an astounding 15,929 complaints between January-September 2025. The highest volume of complaints arose on 24 July, with 3,547 complaints due to bullying against Shakira Khan. Other complaints arose after contestant Dejon Noel-Williams’s behaviour toward Megan Moore was seen as gaslighting and made viewers uncomfortable.

Vanessa, a tabloid talk show hosted by Vanessa Feltz, premiered in March 2025 and features celebrity guests. Although Vanessa had reported complaints on only two dates this year, the TV show has the second highest number of complaints at 1,986. On 10 June, Ofcom received 1,856 complaints and 130 complaints three days later. The complaints are due to the show’s segment on breastfeeding and its benefits, which some viewers found misleading.

Good Morning Britain generated the third highest number of complaints, 1,643. On 11 September the show received 354 complaints, followed by the second highest number of complaints (318) on 19 June. On 11 September, Nels Abbey made controversial comments about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Celebrity Big Brother generated 1,409 complaints during its 24th series. On 9 April the show generated the highest number of complaints, with an astounding 1,010. The episode included a controversial interaction between housemates JoJo Siwa and Mickey Rourke, during which Rourke used offensive language directed at Siwa.

Today with Samantha Washington has generated 1,270 complaints this year so far. The complaints all came from a single day, 7 June, when viewers objected to a presenter’s comments about the Madleen vessel, which was attempting to deliver aid to Gaza.

Britain’s Got Talent’s highest number of complaints (771) came from an episode that aired on 22 February due to a horror-themed performance by Auzzy Blood. The show has garnered 1,118 complaints thus far.

The Brit Awards 2025, which aired on 1 March, ranks eighth with 929 complaints. This Morning follows with 713 complaints, with all of the complaints coming from the 27 August episode. The majority of the complaints were about Sabrina Carpenter’s raunchy performance.

Emmerdale rounds out the top 10 most complained about television shows of the year so far. Emmerdale has generated 510 complaints, with the highest number of complaints (279) being from the 12 August episode. The episode featured a scene depicting a homophobic assault, which viewers criticised for its violent content.

Alexandra Gonçalves, Paid Media Manager for One Day Agency who researched the findings, commented on the findings: “Viewer complaints show which TV moments capture public attention and spark conversation. Love Island leading the list suggests audiences are highly engaged, even when the content they are watching is controversial.

“Controversy often signals cultural relevance. People are quick to voice their opinions when they feel emotionally invested. In many ways, complaints have become a modern marker of a show’s impact.”

Methodology: Data was sourced from the Office of Communications weekly reports on audience complaints about content on TV. Data was gathered from 1 January 2025 to 29 September 2025.

Source: OFCOM