The movement to revive the ancient games of Wales

Steve Parker

In the heart of Wales, a movement is stirring to revive the forgotten games of the nation, breathing life into a rich sporting tradition that once defined communities.

Campau Celtaidd Cymru (CCC) is a newly formed cultural and sporting organisation with a bold mission—to restore and promote the ancient native games of Wales, weaving them back into the fabric of Welsh identity.

At its core, CCC aims to strengthen a sense of national and community pride across all historical counties of Wales. Through the preservation and promotion of the Welsh language, poetry, cultural heritage, and traditional games, CCC will serve as the official Governing Body for these ancient sports, ensuring that they not only survive but thrive in a modern context.

Once National Sports, Now Forgotten—But Not for Long

Long before rugby and football took centre stage in Welsh sporting life, there were other fiercely competitive and widely beloved games played throughout the land. Among the most popular were Bando and Pêl-law (Welsh Handball), with Wales even hosting the first- ever World Handball Championships. Other traditional games such as Cnapan and Pêl-fas (Welsh Baseball) also captured the hearts of communities for generations.

However, as the rise of rugby and football swept through Wales in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, these ancient games gradually faded from view. But thanks to the efforts of CCC, these once-forgotten sports are set to return—and none more so than Bando.

What Was Bando?

Bando, once the pride of mid and west Glamorgan, was a game that echoed through the fields and sandy shores of Wales for centuries. Though now largely forgotten and unplayed in any organised form for over a hundred years, historical records show that Bando was a source of fierce competition and community pride.

We know that teams from Margam, Pyle, and Kenfig were already competing as far back as 1777. Bando bore striking similarities to hurling in Ireland and shinty in Scotland, with players using curved sticks to strike a ball across vast playing fields.

A vivid account from 1777, preserved in the writings of Iolo Morgannwg, describes a traveller noting with dismay the scarcity of ash and elm trees in the area due to the high demand for crafting bando sticks. He went on to mention the “vast crowds of people… drawing towards the sea… going to a great Bandy Match… where many thousands of men, women, and children would gather to witness the spectacle.”

Margam Bando Boys: Heroes of a Lost Era

Perhaps the most famous team of this era was the Margam Bando Boys, led by Theodore Talbot, heir to the Margam Estate. Their legendary contests drew thousands of spectators, with matches often involving entire parishes, each representing their community with fierce determination. One notable match in May 1817, played on Cynffig Sands, lasted four hours and was won by Margam after a hard-fought contest.

As the 19th century progressed, Bando’s popularity began to wane. The death of Theodore Talbot in 1876 coincided with the establishment of Aberafan Rugby Club, and the rise of codified sports like rugby and football gradually eclipsed Bando. However, echoes of the game lingered well into the 20th century, with court records as late as 1906 mentioning children being fined for playing Bando in public spaces. This extract from ‘The Cambrian’ of 4th May, 1906 is in the National Library’s archives.

A Perfect Moment for Revival

Fast-forward to today, and a chance conversation between two groups of YesCymru members has sparked the revival of Bando. Recognising the perfect opportunity to showcase the game, CCC will host a mini Bando tournament during the upcoming Urdd Eisteddfod at Margam Park – the first organised game of Bando in over a century.

Pupils from three local primary schools have eagerly embraced the opportunity to participate, with training sessions already underway. The excitement is palpable, as this historic event marks the official launch of CCC’s mission to restore traditional Welsh sports to their rightful place in the hearts of communities.

Bando 2.0: A Modern Twist on an Ancient Game

To ensure that Bando thrives in the modern era, CCC has adopted a practical and innovative approach. The new version of Bando will follow rules and utilise equipment inspired by Irish hurling, a sport that evolved from similar origins. The Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) in Ireland has shown enthusiastic support for the project and has indicated its willingness to recognise CCC as the official governing body for traditional Welsh sports.

This opens the exciting possibility of future international matches between Wales and Ireland, rekindling the ancient sporting ties between our two ancient Celtic nations. Additionally, by leveraging the expertise accumulated by the GAA since 1884, CCC can ensure high standards in player development, safety, and welfare.

Bando is just the Beginning

While Bando may be leading the charge, CCC has far-reaching ambitions. The organisation is committed to reviving other traditional Welsh sports such as Cnapan, Pêl-law, and Pêl-fas, ensuring that these ancient games not only survive but thrive in communities across Wales. The revival of these games will instil a deep appreciation of belonging to community, Welsh language, culture, and traditions among young people, fostering a stronger sense of identity and pride.

A Bright Future with Your Support

CCC’s journey has been made possible through the efforts of a small group of passionate volunteers and generous support from YesCymru. Local business sponsor Rapidgrid Construction has also provided invaluable backing for the Margam event and without the support of both the event could not take place.

An application for Lottery Heritage Funding is currently under review, and CCC remains hopeful that this vital funding will allow them to expand their reach and impact.

In the meantime, there are still significant costs to cover—including the purchase of playing equipment (bandi sticks, helmets, and balls), first aid provisions, and insurance.

If you would like to support this historic revival, donations can be made via CCC’s JustGiving page HERE

Diwedd y Gân

The song may have ended for Bando once—but with your help, a new verse is about to begin!

