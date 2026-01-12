The places in Wales voted best to live in the UK if you’re under 35

A national newspaper has named two Welsh locations in its list of the 20 best places to live if you’re under 35.

The Times has scoured the UK to uncover the ideal locations for the under 35s and there are two Welsh locations named in the list for very different reasons.

The national newspaper wrote: If living in your parents’ spare room feels like it is for life and not just for Christmas, and home ownership is a faraway dream rather than a reality, we are here to bring some hope. It is possible to get on the property ladder, you just need to know where to look and be prepared to consider somewhere new.

To help we have ranked the top 20 best places where you can make the most of your post-uni, pre-kid years. House prices are the No 1 consideration but our panel has also used their judgment and discretion to identify places that you actually want to live in, where you can grow your career, as well as go for a run in the park and treat yourself to a cortado — and a negroni.

Amongst the list which included areas of Bristol, Bradford, Edinburgh, Leeds and Lancaster, were these two Welsh gems.

16. Uplands, Swansea

Best place to live if … you want a sea breeze without giving up nightlife

The second largest city in Wales is characterful, coastal and has an unpolished charm. Proximity to the Gower peninsula and year-round nightlife gives a rare balance; you can work remotely in a café by day, then go for a surf and walk to a gig, craft beer taproom or curry house at night. Head to Uplands, popular with young professionals who want Swansea’s affordability without the transience of the student enclaves. Terraces around Rhyddings Park Road, Penmaen Terrace and Cwmdonkin Drive offer good value starter homes: two-bedroom terraces range from £220,000-£260,000.

Average house price: £280,000

7. Canton, Cardiff

Best place to live if … your life is lived-in rather than curated

Canton is sociable but not studenty and has a strong sense of community. Canton’s cafés are full of freelancers, its streets are busy with independent shops and drinking holes, and creativity that spills out of Chapter Arts Centre. It’s walkable to the city centre, near Cardiff Central station and close to Bute Park. Sociable but not studenty, Canton has a strong sense of community and plenty going on midweek as well as weekends. It’s the sort of place where you can grab a coffee, cycle to work, see a gig and get home without worrying about taxis. Housing is still fairly accessible: terraces on streets like Lansdowne Road offer good starter options at £250,000-£300,000, and modern flats around Cowbridge Road East rent for £750-£850 a month.

Average house price: £309,000

