The ‘smashing’ Welsh burger joint named one of the best in Europe

A Welsh burger bar has been voted one of the best in Europe.

Tom’s Smashed Burgers which is based in Penarth has been named in a list of the the best burgers in Europe.

Global travel site Enjoy Travel (formerly known as Big 7 Travel) has officially released its annual list of The 50 Best Burgers In Europe – and the popular burger joint, run by brothers Sion and Tomos Hill, was the only Welsh outlet to make the list.

The experts at Enjoy Travel wrote:”Europe is a paradise for burgers. From top-class gourmet efforts, to cheap, quick and delicious bites, we’ve got you covered as we traverse across the continent from Reykjavik to Rome and Barcelona to Belgrade to find the very best burgers in Europe to wrap your tastebuds around.

“Now in its 7th year, the list combines suggestions from our audience with contributions from the Enjoy Travel editorial team. Each burger is ranked against a range of criteria, including social media buzz, customer reviews, and the quality of ingredients (think locally sourced produce, premium beef, and creative flavour combinations). The result is a line-up that highlights both long-standing favourites and fresh new contenders from across Europe.”

Aleyna Yilmaz, Editor at Enjoy Travel added: “Each year we see the creativity and passion behind Europe’s burger scene grow stronger. From the quality of the beef to inventive toppings and customer favourites, this list celebrates the very best of what Europe has to offer.”

Writing about Tom’s Smashed Burgers, which is based at Crafty Devil, 17 Windsor Rd in Penarth, Enjoy Travel said: “Smash burgers have taken the world by storm over the last couple of years, and when they’re done right, they’re hard to beat. Somewhere they’re always done right is at Tom’s Smashed Burgers in Penarth, Wales. For the ultimate smash burger experience, you’ve got to try their mouth-watering blue cheese burger, served with blue cheese and a blue cheese mayo. Combine this with their dirty chicken fries and you’ve got the best of both worlds – and a burger that you’ll never forget.”

Tom’s Smashed Burgers is open Wed/Thurs/Fri 5-9 Sat 12-9 Sun 2-6:30.

Find them on social media at:

https://www.tiktok.com/@toms.smashed.burgers

https://www.instagram.com/toms_smashed_burgers

You can order Tom’s Smashed Burgers from UBER EATS

For the full list of the 50 Best Burgers in Europe click HERE