The spookiest places to visit in Wales this Halloween

Spooky season is well and truly upon us, and as the days get shorter and the nights get longer, there’s more room for all sorts of creatures that come out after dark – including a multitude of Halloween-themed events across the UK and Ireland where you can get your horror fix.

From dark and winding ghost tours through medieval city streets to woodland walks after night, who knows what you’ll come across in the dark?

Enjoy Travel (formerly known as Big 7 Travel) has released its annual roundup of The Best Spooky Activities in the UK & Ireland for Halloween 2025.

From haunted castles and underground ghost tours to full-blown horror festivals, this year’s list highlights 25 chilling experiences guaranteed to get your heart racing.

Now in its annual edition, the list is compiled by Enjoy Travel’s editorial team and celebrates everything from historic hauntings to fright-night fun for the whole family. Whether you’re brave enough to face Europe’s most awarded Halloween event at The Nightmare Realm or prefer a lantern-lit ghost tour through Stirling Castle, there’s something for everyone this October.

These are the Welsh locations and their rankings in the 25 spookiest places to visit in the UK and Ireland this Halloween

2. Ffear Fforest – Betwys-y-Coed



This year’s theme sees a horde of demonic clowns return to scare the living daylights out of anyone brave enough to attend this event at Zip World, so if you can brave flying down a zip line in the dark with a clown flying down after you, then book your tickets ASAP.

You can also go on the Cursed Coaster, an Alpine-themed roller coaster where you can control the speed, as it darts 700m through a dark forest. You can reach speeds of up to 25mph, or you can slow it down if you dare…but we can promise that you won’t be alone in the forest, because who knows what lurks in the shadows after dark?

Find out more HERE

6. Halloween Steam and Scream Train – Tywyn

Are you prepared to board a train filled with monsters on its way into the Dolgoch Woods under the cover of darkness?

If the answer to that question is yes, then a ride on the Halloween Steam and Scream Train is a must.

Aimed at everyone from young children to adults, this is a fun way to spend Halloween with the family. The monsters are not too over-the-top scary, and as such, there are tickets available for children under 5 years old. It’s a great way to experience some classic old-fashioned Halloween fun with some mild scares, without having to sleep with the light on for the foreseeable future.

Find out more HERE

10. Fright Nights – Fonmon Castle



Can you outpace the monster chasing you? Hopefully you can if you plan on visiting Fonmon Castle this Halloween!

Set inside the grounds of the almost 900-year-old Welsh castle, the main attraction is the Scare Run, which features actors dressed as monsters dotted along the haunted walking trail, ready to jump out and chase any unsuspecting walkers along the route.

While this can be quite an intense event for some, the organisers also offer a daytime event without the scares for those visiting with smaller children, who can still appreciate the decor and aesthetic of the trail.

Find out more HERE

13. Craig Y Nos Castle Ghost Hunting – Powys



If the paranormal is more your thing than blood and gore, then a trip to Craig Y Nos Castle for ghost hunting in Powys, Wales, is calling (or whispering) your name.

An adults-only event, this is reserved for those who are prepared to take part in a full paranormal investigation inside the 200-year-old walls of Craig Y Nos Castle, a Victorian-era castle with ghost stories buried deep in the foundations and walls of the castle.

Will you be lucky – or unlucky – enough to summon forth spirits of the past? Or will they be waiting for you when you least expect it? Whatever you find here, you’ve truly got to be ready to be spooked on one of these Halloween special ghost hunting trips.

Find out more HERE

18. Monsters of the Mine – Rhigos



A Halloween event in the dark depths of a Welsh coal mine? Sign us up… or not.

A specialist Terror Coaster is the highlight of the event here, so if you can brave both a rollercoaster in the dark and scary Halloween characters, then this is the place for you to visit.

Described as South Wales’ scariest Halloween event, there are also plenty of other activities for visitors to partake in, including a spooky zip line, grabbing a bite to eat from one of the street food stalls, and trying to avoid the actors dressed up as monsters who are lurking around every corner, trying to shock unsuspecting visitors.

Find out more HERE

READ THE FULL UK & IRELAND LIST HERE