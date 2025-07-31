The stunning Welsh hikes named in the top 10 in the UK

Two stunning Welsh hikes have been revealed in a list of the top 10 hikes in the UK.

New research by outdoor specialists Blacks analysed average user rating and Google search popularity, to compile their top 10 best multi-day hikes – and two from Wales made the list.

They were: Llwybr Llechi Eryri / Snowdonia Slate Trail which ranked in second place, while Ynys Mon / Anglesey Coastal Path ranked in seventh.

Topping the list as the UK’s best multi-day hike is The West Highland Way, with a score of 9.24 out of 10. Taking around five to seven days to complete, the route takes hikers from Milngavie to Fort William, with visitors passing a range of incredible natural landscapes, including Loch Lomond, Rannoch Moor and The Trossachs National Park. The route also features stunning mountain views, most notably of Ben Nevis, the UK’s highest peak. With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5, it is clear that the hike’s impressive views and well-maintained paths are popular among those who choose to tackle it.

Following in second place is Monarch’s Way, with a hiking score of 8.48 out of 10. Running from Worcester to Shoreham, this unique historic trail follows the escape route King Charles II took after the Battle of Worcester in 1651. As England’s longest inland waymarked trail, it covers over 600 miles, taking hikers past stunning market towns and villages, impressive countryside views, as well as historic sites such as Sudeley Castle and Worcester Cathedral. While the trail can take up to 60 days to complete, it can be broken up into stages, allowing hikers to return to continue the route at their own pace.

In joint second place is The Snowdonia Slate Trail, also scoring 8.48 out of 10. This popular Welsh hike boasts the highest user rating among the top 10, thanks to its breathtaking views of Eryri National Park and the varied terrain it covers along the route. Taking anywhere from four to eight days to complete, this trail provides a fascinating glimpse into Wales’ slate mining heritage, with the trail passing by old mining cottages, industrial sites and quarries.

Calum Jones, author and hiking enthusiast at Blacks, said: “The UK is home to some incredible multi-day hikes which offer a more challenging alternative to shorter routes. With such a diverse range of landscapes across the UK, there is a perfect long-distance walk for all types of hikers, the best of which you can find in our list!

“Before setting out on a multi-day hike, preparation is crucial to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Take some time to thoroughly research the trail length and terrain to know what equipment will be best suited. Durable hiking shoes with strong ankle support and good grip will be essential for any rocky or uneven terrain, while walking poles can provide extra stability and reduce the strain on your joints, which is especially important for any steeper ascents or descents.

“You should also take time to make sure all your essential gear, such as your GPS, stove, sleeping bag and food supplies, fits in your backpack and that you can comfortably carry the load.”

Methodology:

Blacks created a seed list of popular multi-day hikes in the UK, using credible online articles and social media.

All Trails were used to find the average user rating score, out of 5.

Google Keyword Planner was then used to find the average number of annual searches for the walking trail.

All data collected is correct as of July 10th 2025.

