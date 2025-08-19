The thrilling Welsh ‘experience’ voted one of the best in the UK

A unique Welsh visitor attraction has been named in the top 10 experiences in the UK in the Trip Advisor Awards.

You’ll certainly experience a natural ‘high’ with Pontcysyllte Aqueduct Canoe Tours.

This stunning Welsh adventure which has beaten the likes of Stonehenge, Loch Ness and Harry Potter in the list offers beautiful countryside, stunning views and a unique adventure.

Placed at number four in the top 10, the listing for Pontcysyllte Aqueduct Canoe Tours reads:

‘Paddling across the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct on a Canoe Aqueduct Tours Llangollen trip offers stunning Welsh views and a touch of adventure. The friendly guides share local history and keep the mood light, making it perfect for friends or family. You’ll gain confidence on the water and leave with memorable stories from this unique experience.’

Top Experiences in the UK

1. London Small Group Tour of Historical Pubs, London

2. Edinburgh Castle: Guided Walking Tour with Entry Ticket, Edinburgh

3. The Manchester City Stadium Tour, Manchester

4. Canoe Aqueduct tours Llangollen, Froncysyllte, Wales

5. Original Harry Potter Locations Tour in Edinburgh : Guided Tour, Edinburgh

6. St. Nicholas Market and Air Raid Shelter Walking Tour, Bristol

7. Stonehenge, Windsor Castle and Bath Day Trip from London, London

8. The Chocolatarium Chocolate Tour Experience in Edinburgh, Edinburgh

9. Chelsea FC Stadium Tours and Museum, London

10. Full-Day Trip: Loch Ness, Glencoe & The Highlands from Edinburgh, Edinburgh

The Pontcysyllte Aqueduct is a navigable aqueduct that carries the Llangollen Canal across the River Dee in the Vale of Llangollen in northeast Wales.

The 18-arched stone and cast iron structure is for use by narrowboats and was completed in 1805 having taken ten years to design and build. It is 12 feet (3.7 metres) wide and 126ft hight. It is the longest aqueduct in Great Britain as well as the highest canal aqueduct in the world.

The latest review for the tour posted to Trip Advisor sums up perfectly what you can expect.

‘Want a good tour guided fun packed Adventure experience?

‘From the start of the tour, our guide was so helpful on the phone, giving lots of helpful advice from where to eat before our visit to the aqueduct to shopping in the local village, she was so helpful.

‘The parking was free so that was an added bonus and the price is the same for adults and children.

‘We turned up to the activity, our tour guide was so energetic and made the whole experience so much fun for my whole family. He was always on hand from local knowledge to cracking jokes and organised some fun games for us to take part in the canals. We all took part in a competitive family fun race, four boats in total, side by side in the widest part of the canal, it was so much fun.

‘I would definitely recommend anyone coming here, whether a fun family day out or a hen or stag do. The guides make it so much fun, and I can’t wait to come back again for another fun packed activity… a special memory for my family, take care and see you again next time.’

Every year, Trip Advisor awards travellers’ favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected over 12 months.

So the Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best winners are decided by you: real travellers from all over, sharing real opinions and stories.

A Trip Advisor spokesperson said: “The 2025 winners are a celebration of everything we did last year—all the places we discovered and all the times we just said “yes” to new adventures.”

