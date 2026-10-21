The UK’s most colourful woodland for an autumnal walk is in Wales

Nation Cymru staff

New data has ranked the woodlands with the most autumnal colours and the trees to look out for on your walk, with a striking spot in Wales coming in at the all-important number one.

Wales has three woods in the newly-published top 20 rankings, with first place woodland Coed y Gopa joined by Marl Woods in Conwy and Wentwood in Monmouthshire.

There’s a reason we love a woodland walk in October. In a study of 3,000 people by holiday provider Away Resorts, 70% said the sound of leaves rustling in the wind was a top natural experience for relaxation.

Research also suggests that looking at colourful autumn leaves activates the brain’s reward centre, releasing dopamine that leaves us feeling calm, cosy, grounded and peaceful.

With autumn returning, Away Resorts has revealed the woodlands where walkers are most likely to find the widest spread of colourful trees, to help you find the perfect destination for a cosy weekend walk or October Half Term holiday.

They analysed 70 natural and semi-natural woods open to the public across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, ranking them by how many of six classic autumn-colour tree groups they contain: maple, cherry, rowan, beech, larch and whitebeam.

Top 20 woodlands to explore for the most autumnal colour

Coed y Gopa, in Conwy Joyden’s Wood, in Greater London / Kent border Hucking Estate, in Kent Lineover Wood, in Gloucestershire Blackbush & Twenty Acre Shaw Woods, in Greater London (Bromley) Marden Park, in Surrey Great Knott Wood, in Cumbria (Lake District) Bisham Woods, in Berkshire Heartwood Forest, in Hertfordshire Low Burnhall, in County Durham Home Farm, in Hampshire Hackfall, in North Yorkshire Everdon Stubbs, in Northamptonshire Cabin Wood (Killymoon), in County Tyrone Marl Hall Woods, in Conwy Nidd Gorge, in North Yorkshire Wentwood, in Monmouthshire Uffmoor Wood, in West Midlands / Worcestershire Dunollie Wood, in Argyll and Bute Carnmoney Hill, in County Antrim

The data also looked at which autumn trees we love most, based on the number of Instagram posts per hashtag. ‘Cherry tree’ has the highest number of posts with 654,000, followed by ‘Maple tree’ with 242,000 and ‘Beech tree’ at 211,000. Rowan (26,000) and Larch (1,000) are far less posted, but still add plenty of colour!

Six of the top 20 woodlands contain all three of the most posted trees, including Coed y Gopa in Wales, Joyden’s Wood on the Greater London/ Kent border and Marden Park in Surrey. Coed y Gopa also has rowan and larch trees present, making it the top woodland for the most popular autumn trees. But you don’t have to head south to find a colourful walk.

In the Lake District, Great Knott Wood has four of the best autumn colour tree groups: larch, beech, rowan and cherry. Across Yorkshire and the North East, Hackfall and Nidd Gorge in North Yorkshire and Low Burnhall in County Durham each have colourful beech, cherry and rowan trees on display.

Kate Watts, spokesperson for Away Resorts, says: “Autumn is the perfect time to take some time for yourself, reset and reconnect with nature.

“After the brightness, busyness and sensory overload of summer, there’s something calming about the softer colours, cold air and familiar sounds of the season.

“For those wanting to find the most autumnal walks that feel cosy, nostalgic, safe and calm, these woodlands are perfect for chasing those feelings.

“Stepping away from the pace of everyday life is key to truly switching off, and the natural landscape offers a perfect way to do just that. At Away Resorts, our mission is to create environments where people can fully disconnect and be present.

“With UK holidays embracing the joy of our woodlands and forests, we’re seeing more people embrace these moments—using time in nature to relax, recharge, and create lasting memories with loved ones.”

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