The ‘Ultimate Wales Road Trip’ shared by popular UK travel guide

Ella Groves

A popular UK travel guide has published their take on the ‘ultimate Wales road trip’ featuring ‘some of the most beautiful places in Wales’.

Let’s Explore the UK puts together “easy-to-follow and useful itineraries” designed to help people “discover our beautiful country”.

With 21 destinations on the trip, it promises a journey through the best of Wales both north and south.

Ahead of the New Year, and to inspire more people to check out some of Wales’ most important landmarks in 2026, they shared their”epic all-Wales adventure” – a trip which covers coastlines, castles, national parks, mountains and more – with something for everyone.

Cardiff

The first stop on the route is the popular tourist-destination of Cardiff – Wales’ capital city.

Offering both the bustling city and scenic beauty spots such as Bute Park, the capital is the perfect place to start a Welsh trip.

Adventure seekers can head to Cardiff International White Water to try out activities ranging from white water rafting to kayaking, with opportunities available for children and adults alike.

If you’re searching for relaxation over adventure you can check out one of the many spa hotels the city has on offer, or one of the many highly rated restaurants or cafes.

Gower

The first place in Britain to be named an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the Gower Peninsula is adored by walkers, birdwatchers, surfers, and sunbathers alike.

With its stunning beaches and rocky cliffs, it is the perfect spot to take in the beauty of the Welsh coastline.

Tenby

One of Wales’ most famous seaside towns, Tenby boasts a range of attractions for all ages.

The famous beach is of course a must-see when visiting the town, providing the ideal spot to relax and unwind.

The Harbour also offers plenty to do with boat trips available out to nearby Caldey Island or for enjoying an afternoon of fishing.

Green Bridge of Wales

Located in Pembrokshire, the Green Bridge of Wales is a dramatic natural rock arch on the southwest coast.

It is important to note before embarking on your trip however that the road to Stack Rocks passes through an army tank range and is closed to the public at certain times so be sure to plan ahead!

Freshwater West Beach

Perfect for surfers, Freshwater West beach is a sandy and rocky beach also found in Pembrokeshire.

Visit Pembrokeshire however say on their website that due to strong currents it is only for strong and experienced surfers.

But for those with less surfing experience the beach still offers an ideal place to watch expert surfers ride the waves, or to simply take in the beauty of one of Wales’ most beautiful coastal spots.

St Davids

Although claiming the title of Britain’s smallest city, St David’s is certainly not lacking in things to do for any visitors headed its way.

Built in the 12th century and constructed from dusky purple sandstone, St David’s Cathedral is one of Wales’ most iconic historical and religious sites, making it the spot perfect for any history lovers.

The city also offers boat trips to the offshore islands of Ramsey, Grassholm, Skomer, and Skokholm where you can catch sight of puffins, dolphins, and much more.

Aberaeron

With colourful houses adorning the seafront, the picturesque town of Aberaeron is the perfect spot to stop and relax.

Another ideal stop for history lovers, the town is home to the Georgian villa, Llanerchaeron, which has remained largely unchanged since the 18th century.

Aberystwyth

Meaning mouth of the river Ystwyth, Aberystwyth sits right in the middle of the Ceredigion coastline.

Although technically not a city, it has been named as Wales’ first City of Literature by UNESCO because of its rich bilingual literary and cultural scene.

With a busy town centre, Aberystwyth boasts a range of big names and independent shops for whatever you fancy, whether it be holiday gifts or secondhand books.

‘Portmeirion’

Often described as a little slice of Italy in Wales, Portmeirion Village is home to beautiful Rivieria inspired houses and ornamental gardens.

Designed in the early 20th century by Sir Clough Williams-Ellis every nook and cranny of the village is filled with details.

Whilst the village is typically open from 9:30am to 5:30pm every day, there are some exceptions such as Christmas Day so make sure to check before you travel.

Eryri – Yr Wyddfa

The outstanding natural landscapes of Eryri National Park attract millions of visitors each year and for good reason.

The National Park is home to both Wales’ highest peak and Wales’ largest natural lake.

At over 3,000 feet Yr Wyddfa is the highest mountain within the National Park and is the most popular summit with over 600,000 people attempting the climb every year.

Be sure to check weather conditions before attempting the summit, with Visit Wales warning that whichever route you take is a “challenging 6-8 hour hike, with little shelter from the elements”.

Penrhyn Quarry – Zip World Velocity

Home to the world’s fastest zipline, Penrhyn Quarry is ideal for any thrill-seekers looking to add adventure to their trip.

With activities from the ‘Velocity’ zip line to ‘Quarry Karts’ – the UK’s first mountain karting track – there’s plenty to try.

You can also hop aboard the quarry tour, where you journey through time in an ex-army truck along the Penrhyn Quarry slate quarry tracks and learn all about its past.

Caernarfon

A historic town in north Wales, Caernarfon boasts a range of attractions for all visitors, but its most famous site is undoubtedly Caernarfon Castle.

Described by Visit Wales as “one of the greatest buildings of the Middle Ages”, Caernarfon Castle is a must-see for anyone visiting Wales.

Built on the banks of the River Seiont, the castle is a World Heritage Site along with Edward I’s other castles at Conwy, Beaumaris, and Harlech.

South Stack Lighthouse

Marking a tiny islet off Anglesey, South Stack Lighthouse was built by Trinity House in 1809.

Having reopened in 2017, visitors can tour the former lighthouse engine room before climbing to the top of the lighthouse to admire the views.

However, make sure to consider accessibility requirements before travelling to visit the historic lighthouse as it is only accessible down a descent of 400 steps from the mainland cliffs.

Conwy

Home to an array of beaches, the Llandudno cable cars and pier, Welsh Mountain Zoo, Conwy Castle and more, Conwy is a star of north Wales.

The oldest zoo in Wales, opened in 1963, Welsh Mountain Zoo makes an ideal family day out all set against the backdrop of the Colwyn Bay coastline and the Carneddau mountains.

Conwy Castle is another must-see for Welsh histroy lovers. Similarly to Caernarfon Castle, it was built by Edward I and is a magnificent medieval fortress.

‘Betws-y-Coed’

Described as the ‘gateway to Eryri’, Betws-y-coed offers picturesque views and many opportunities to see the region’s natural beauty.

With walking trails around the village, mountain biking trails, and hiking trails in the mountains, it’s the ideal spot to get out into nature.

‘Llangollen’

Home to the International Musical Eisteddfod each July, Llangollen is a bustling riverside town with lots to offer.

Step back in time with a trip on the Llangollen Railway, the only standard gauge heritage railway in north Wales.

Located within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the 10 mile journey takes you through the stunning Dee Valley to the town of Corwen.

The town is also of historic importance to the LGBTQ+ community as the location of Plas Newydd – The house of the Ladies of Llangollen, Sarah Ponsonby and Lady Eleanor Butler, who fled 18th century Ireland to be together.

Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

The longest aqueduct in Britain and the highest canal aqueduct in the world, the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct is essential for any trip to north Wales.

The 19-arch stone and cast iron structure is for use by narrowboats and was completed in 1805.

Visitors can walk for free along the towpath and aqueduct and take in the scenic views.

Hay-on-Wye

Home of the famous Hay Festival – one of the world’s biggest and best literary festivals, Hay-on-Wye is the ideal travel spot for book lovers.

Started by the Florence family over 30 years ago the Hay Festival has come a long way from its modest beginnings in a pub garden.

Attracting over 100,000 visitors each year, the festival allows visitors to engage with writers, historians, comedians, musicians and more over an 11 day period.

The 39th spring edition of the festival will take place over 11 days from 21-31 May 2026.

Outside of festival season, it’s one of the most charming towns to visit for its abundance of book shops, quirky shops and friendly cafes.

Llanddwyn Island

Llanddwyn Island, or Ynys Llanddwyn in Welsh, is a small tidal island off the west coast of Anglesey which offers stunning views of both Eryri and the Llŷn Peninsula.

Not quite an island in the true sense as it remains attached to the mainland at all but the highest tides, it is still a must-see area of Welsh natural beauty.

Bannau Brycheiniog National Park – Pen y Fan

Although most famous for its mountains, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park offers much more than that, with rolling green landscapes, waterfalls, a tranquil canal and more within its borders.

As the highest point in south Wales, Pen y Fan offers spectacular views from its peak and is unsurprisingly one of the most popular walks in Wales.

There are both walking and cycle trails available depending on your preference, but Visit Wales note that all of the trails get very busy at peak times so plan accordingly.

Caerphilly

Finally, the “ultimate Welsh road trip” route ends in the historic town of Caerphilly in the South Wales Valleys.

With a historic castle, mountain views, and a yearly Big Cheese Festival, the bustling town of Caerphilly is the perfect place to end your trip around Wales.

You can also visit the new market of Ffos Caerphilli, located near the castle, where 20 independent traders operate from repurposed shipping containers selling local and handcrafted products.

The entirety of the route from Cardiff to Caerphilly with everywhere in-between is approximately 200 miles and covers the best Wales has to offer.

Let’s Explore the UK also has other travel guides available covering both Wales and the wider UK, you can find them here.