The wannabe circus students left hanging by the Welsh Government

Two circus organisations have raised concerns about the ‘devastating impact’ of a Welsh Government decision that will effectively end funding for Welsh circus students.

CircoArts and Fiery Jacks, Welsh youth circus organisations, raised these concerns after correspondence from Circomedia, which offers degrees in Contemporary Circus and Physical Theatre through a franchise agreement at Bath Spa University.

Hopeful students were informed that a Welsh Government decision will prevent all Welsh-domiciled students from accessing public student finance to study at Circomedia from September 2026.

Bath Spa University’s admissions wrote to prospective students on 2 February 2026 to say: “We have been alerted by the student funding authorities to the fact that, as of September 2026, Welsh domiciled students will no longer be able to access public funding for courses delivered by our partner provider, Circomedia.

“This means that you will not be able to access government funding, including fees and loans, for the above course, commencing September 2026.

“Your application is still valid, and Circomedia would love to see you in September, however, you would need to self-finance your studies.”

When the student reached out to query the decision, they received a follow-up from the Circomedia admissions team explaining that Circomedia is “not registered” with the Office of Students (OfS), and Bath Spa’s registration “doesn’t cover” the circus school.

Due to the Welsh Government’s interpretation of student financing rules, this lack of registration means Student Finance Wales cannot lawfully provide support.

The OfS is a regulatory body that lists all registered higher education providers in England. Registration conditions include having an access and participation plan based on HERA, participation in the Teaching Excellence Framework, and financial viability, among others.

The email from Circomedia continued: “We have had such a strong and proud tradition of working with Welsh students… and want to be very clear that this is totally down to new regulations brought in by the Welsh government.

“We have been having difficult and complex conversations about this and waiting to hear what the outcome might be. Finally we have heard and it is obviously not good news.

“We would be very happy to see you at audition, but please bear in mind that you will only be able to take up your place on the course if you are able to self-fund…”

With regard to ongoing campaigning, Circomedia’s admissions explained: “As an English-based organisation it is not yet fully clear how Circomedia can be involved in a campaign to get the Welsh government to rethink this, but we are encouraging all members of the Welsh circus and performing arts community to take this to their MPs and Welsh decision makers.

“This has only just been confirmed to us by Bath Spa University, which is why we haven’t been able to really get to grips with our opposition to this and how we can take this further.”

Circomedia’s official statement is available in full here.

Impact

Of the eight students who graduated from Circomedia in 2025, five were Welsh and all were funded through Student Finance Wales.

CircoArts and Fiery Jack, operating in north and south Wales respectively, said the decision has already had “an immediate and devastating impact”, with three hopefuls supported by the arts organisations—who have been preparing since September to apply for the degree—told they will not be funded.

There is currently no degree-level circus course available in Wales; Circomedia is the primary higher education pathway for Welsh students pursuing professional circus and physical theatre careers.

While there are three degree-level circus courses in Britain, the alternatives to Bath Spa present significant barriers.

In particular, London’s National Centre for Circus Arts is “financially inaccessible for many Welsh students due to the cost of living.”

A spokesperson from Fiery Jack continued: “Newer courses elsewhere do not yet offer the same established progression or confidence for applicants making life-changing decisions…

“This decision is also deeply concerning for the wider Welsh arts ecosystem. Welsh circus graduates have gone on to work with companies such as NoFit State Circus, Revel Puck, and their own internationally touring companies, often returning to Wales to share skills with the next generation.

“Funding agreements for Welsh cultural organisations frequently include commitments to employing Welsh artists — commitments that are now being undermined by the removal of accessible training pathways.

“While this issue has come to light through circus education, there is growing concern that it may represent a wider policy shift affecting other specialist or franchised higher education courses delivered outside Wales. At present, there has been no clarity on how many subjects or students may be affected.”

It has been made clear, however, that Welsh-domiciled students currently studying with Circomedia will continue to receive funding awarded through to completion of their degree programme.

Preparation

CircoArts operates from Y Festri Community Arts Charity in Llanberis and is run largely by volunteers. It provides weekly ground-based and aerial circus training, alongside mentoring, work experience, and employment pathways for young people.

At Y Festri, students have been supported through free rehearsal space funded by local donations, councils, and community organisations. Tutors often provide training free of charge as they “believe in nurturing young people with clear potential.”

CircoArts has a track record of supporting students from north Wales into Circomedia. Many Welsh graduates have gone on to achieve first-class honours and build sustainable careers in the creative industries.

These young people often come from rural areas, low-income households, communities with limited public transport, and families where they are the first to enter higher education. CircoArts stress that funding is “essential” for them to pursue their studies.

History

Ciaran Innes (@rolabolaboy), one such graduate of Circomedia, was “truly devastated to hear the news.”

Ciaran explained: “I grew up near Llanberis. Prior to studying at Circomedia I worked and saved for two years so I could pay for a year’s course in professional circus technique.

“It was really tough and I barely scraped by but I knew I wanted to pursue it and honestly, I was really fed up of the career options available in north Wales. Being able to access funding to Circomedia was essential for me to be able to break the cycle of doing unfulfilling, low-paid jobs in north Wales.”

Ciaran added that the Circomedia course was a vital step in building a career that was both financially-viable and emotionally fulfilling, which he would not have been able to take without student finance.

“Doing the degree at Circomedia was also essential to giving me the skills to carry myself professionally in the industry,” he said.

“My final major project at uni was a show about the miners of north Wales, how their lands were seized and their cost of living crisis. It’s a piece of history I’m really passionate about.”

Ciaran continued: “After graduating, I have been lucky enough to work all over the UK touring with Britain’s oldest traditional circus, Paulo’s Circus, who flew a Welsh flag high above their tent to represent where I’m from.

“But the most rewarding thing definitely has been coming home and teaching circus classes in Welsh to young kids. It’s a very positive a social tool.

“I’ve taught juggling to kids in really deprived areas in north Wales, and to see the joy light up their faces when they learn a new skill and gain confidence is amazing. Especially when some of these are kids are refugees fleeing abuse or war and haven’t learnt the language yet.

“I also performed on a short contract for NoFitState. How are they supposed to be able to continue employing Welsh people if the Welsh Government are stopping training opportunities like this for young Welsh people? I think it’s a cic yn y cnau i Cymru.”

‘Crushing hopes’

NoFitState, founded in 1986 in Cardiff, is one of the UK’s leading circus troupes “travelling in trucks, trailers and caravans and living and breathing as one community”. They have performed across the world, but maintain a permanent base in the Welsh capital.

Tom Rack, NoFitState’s Artistic Director, elaborated on the uncertainty they will face in recruitment following the Welsh Government decision.

He explained: “Circomedia has been the pathway for most circus artists coming out of Wales and into the industry. It is a well-established and highly respected institution…

“Denying aspiring Welsh circus artists the opportunity to attend Circomedia will be crushing the hopes and dreams of the young people who have dedicated themselves to their craft and their art. Putting more barriers in the way of future Welsh performers will stifle what is a growing and exciting new sector in the Welsh cultural landscape.

“In the past, to find high-skilled, capable performers, NoFit State has been obliged to cast many international artists from countries where there is a history of well-supported schools, and the art form is better established and taken more seriously.

“For our new show, we are thrilled that 45% of our company are from Wales, most of whom have come through the Circomedia course, and are saddened to think this trend will be reversed.

“In the absence of effective funding, our homegrown circus industry is heavily dominated by predominantly middle-class people who can afford to pay for classes and coaching. Without an accessible degree-level education pathway, there is no way that anyone but the super privileged can make their in to the circus world.

“Circus training takes time, dedication, expert coaching, special equipment, and a suitable facility. Without being forced to compete only for the limited space in London, there is no other possible way a young person can dedicate three years to learning their craft and developing their Art.

“If this is now the only route available to Welsh artists, then it is a step backwards in equality of opportunity and a step backwards for the ecology of art in Wales. We urge the Welsh Government to reconsider and allow a very small number of individuals to access the financial support that is available to everyone else.”

Confidence

Ciaran, while understanding of the Welsh Government decision to stop funding, still believes the benefits Circomedia provides to young Welsh people and the country’s arts scene should not be given up so easily.

He added: “I was told on my school career day my job opportunities were work in a factory or pub if I didn’t go to uni. I’m now in Thailand about to perform an act I made at Circomedia at a circus here, writing funding applications to make a bilingual show so I can shine more light on the Welsh language.

“I proudly tell everyone I meet here I’m from Cymru, to see them light up and shout ‘GARETH BAAAAAALE’, and there’s someone in an office somewhere saying, ‘Nah, we went less of this, f*ck opportunities for young Welsh people and the Welsh language.’

“To be fair, I think [Welsh Government] are trying to stop Welsh people doing those useless university courses that lead nowhere, which there are lots of.

“But the course at Circomedia isn’t just about performing. It teaches you nutrition, anatomy, how to do your own admin as a self employed person/new company, how to stage manage, do sound and lighting, produce a show, direct a show, make a website, edit your own promo, produce a social outreach project, how to teach, how to keep fit and look after your mental health as a working athlete, how to work with really challenging people, and perhaps most importantly how to be a resilient learner.

“As a school kid I was really unfit, asthmatic and had a stutter. I’m now confidently walking on stages in front of some of the most influential celebrities of my generation and chatting with them proudly telling them I’m from Cymru, being healthier than I’ve ever been.

“I want to tell the Welsh Government this isn’t just an important course. Circus teaches people confidence in their ability to learn.”

Campaign

CircoArts and Fiery Jacks are collaborating to campaign for an urgent review of the decision.

Having reached out to Councillor Ed Stubbs, Fiery Jacks are also calling on the Welsh Government to introduce transitional protections for students already applying for 2026 entry and to review the wider impact of these regulations on access to specialist higher education.

Fiery Jacks concluded: “Wales has a proud tradition of creativity, innovation, and community-led arts education. Excluding Welsh students from accredited higher education pathways purely on the basis of domicile risks long-term damage to both individual lives and the creative industries that Wales depends upon.

“We urge policymakers, arts bodies, and elected representatives to engage with us urgently to ensure that Welsh students are not unfairly locked out of professional training opportunities that remain open to others elsewhere in the UK.”

A petition to “Restore a fair funding route so Welsh students aren’t shut out from MT/dance degrees in England” has also been created, currently at 8,200 of the 10,000 signatures required to be considered for a Senedd debate.

The Welsh Government stressed that the issue, which arises because some franchised arrangements do not meet Welsh designation conditions, affects only a small number of specialist courses.

This creates a risk to the payment of Welsh student finance, which has led to “operational steps to prevent further incorrect applications”.

They say they are progressing system wide reforms to regulation and course designation as part of the new Medr‑led tertiary education framework

The Government commented: “We are aware of this issue and have been working with Student Finance Wales to consider the implications. Providers are responsible for applying to Medr for course designation, which enables eligible Welsh‑domiciled students to access student finance, and we have reminded them of this responsibility.

“Wales continues to offer the most generous student maintenance support package in the UK for eligible students on designated courses.”

They added that there has been no change in Welsh Government policy, and that student support has always depended on whether a course is designated under the student support regulations.