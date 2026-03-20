The Welsh beaches named in the UK top 10 to visit this Easter

Two Welsh beaches have made a coveted list of the top 10 UK beaches to visit this Easter.

Searches for ‘things to do this Easter’ have increased by 6500% in the past two weeks.

With this in mind, the outdoor experts at GO Outdoors analysed average spring temperatures, rainfall, sunshine hours and Google reviews to reveal the best beaches to visit this Easter.

Making the top 10 from Wales were perennial favourites Rhossili Bay and Barafundle Bay – two Welsh gems which are favourites with locals and tourists who flock to their sandy shorelines.

Rhossili Bay boasts an average of 7.4 hours of daily spring sunshine and a Google score of 8.23, while Barafundle Bay notches up an average of 7.0 hours of daily spring sunshine and Google score of 8.22.

Claiming the top spot is Cuckmere Haven, with a spring beach score of 9.60 out of 10.

Boasting an average of 7.8 hours of daily spring sunshine and just 52mm of rainfall per month, this East Sussex gem enjoys pleasantly mild spring weather. Visitors can take in breathtaking views of the Seven Sisters, enjoy scenic walks along the Cuckmere River and admire the coastguard cottages, which have all contributed to the beach’s impressive Google review score of 4.8 out of 5.

Coming in second is Southwold Beach, earning a score of 8.68 out of 10.

With the highest average daily spring sunshine hours among the top 10 beaches, it’s a great option for spring sun seekers. The beach’s shoreline stretches north from the mouth of the River Blyth and past the Southwold pier, where visitors can play arcade games or enjoy some delicious food at the cafes and restaurants, such as the Boardwalk Restaurant and The Clockhouse.

Taking third place is Druridge Bay Beach, scoring 8.53 out of 10.

The beach shares the highest Google review rating among the top beaches, 4.9 out of 5, making it a firm favourite with visitors. Stretching over seven miles, the beach boasts a beautiful, unspoilt coastline, while nature enthusiasts can enjoy birdwatching and spotting wildlife such as roe deer and red squirrels in the nearby woodlands.

Calum Jones, Author & Outdoor Enthusiast at GO Outdoors, comments on how to enjoy your spring beach visit: “As the days get longer and the weather warms up, spring is the perfect time to explore the stunning coastlines across the UK. From Druridge Bay Beach in the North East to Immeridge Bay in the South West, there are breathtaking beaches to discover all around the country.

“When planning your spring beach trip, keep in mind that British weather can still be unpredictable. Bring a waterproof jacket to stay dry in case of sudden showers, choose supportive, waterproof footwear for any slippery sand or rocks, and layer your clothing so you can easily adjust to changing temperatures.

“Sun protection is also important, even in spring. Apply a generous layer of suncream before you head out, and don’t forget a cap and sunglasses to shield yourself from harmful UV rays.”

GO Outdoors collated a seed list of 50 beaches across the UK. Weather data for each beach was sourced from en.climate-data.org/ taking an average of the following metrics over the spring months of March-May:

Average rainfall (mm)

Average temperature (°C)

Average daily sunshine hours

These factors were combined with each beach’s Google review score, with each factor equally weighted (25%), to generate an overall spring score out of 10.