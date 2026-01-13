The Welsh chip shops named the best in the UK at prestigious awards

The Oscars of the fish and chip takeaway industry the Fry Awards has named its 2026 winners – and there are several chip shops from Wales which have made the list.

The 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways and 10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants 2026 celebrate the achievements of fish and chip shops nationwide.

The winners of the Fry Awards 2026 have been revealed, with the best fish and chip shops recognised across two categories:

Best Fish & Chip Takeaways

Best Fish & Chip Restaurants

The results follow months of judging in which takeaways, restaurants and mobile units were secretly assessed by mystery diners on a range of aspects such as food quality, premises cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering, and social media presence.

Only the operators with the highest scores earn an award, making it a much sought-after accolade. The pass mark this year is 97% for the takeaway category and 96% for the restaurant category, although several businesses were successful in gaining 100%.

This is the 14th year the awards have taken place and judges were once again impressed by the quality of entrants and the food served. Feedback within the mystery dining reports included comments such as “The food was piping hot and had obviously been freshly prepared,” “This outlet was busy, but both staff members worked well as a team, with the customer service being excellent,” and “It was beautiful, succulent fish. The chips were lovely and golden”.

The Welsh winners in the Best Fish & Chip Takeaway categories are:

Ainsworth’s Fish & Chips, Caernarfon, Gwynedd

Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech, Anglesey

Fintans Fish & Chip Co, Llanishen, Cardiff

Hikary’s Fish Bar, Neath, Neath Port Talbot

Hiks, Brynhyfryd, Swansea

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “Congratulations to this year’s Fry Award winners. Over the past 12 months, these operators have faced significant challenges, including higher wage costs, rising energy bills and exceptional pressure on fish prices. Despite this, they have maintained consistently high standards, supported and motivated their teams, and kept customers informed as changes were needed.

“That commitment was evident to our mystery judges and is what secured each business a place among the UK’s leading fish and chip shops. Exceptionally high pass marks of 96% and 97% were set this year, demonstrating the consistently high shop standards in place.

“Their success proves that our nation’s favourite takeaway remains nutritious, great value and stronger than ever.”

All takeaways, restaurants and mobiles that entered receive their mystery dining report, while winners also receive a plaque to proudly display in their shops.

New for this year, every winner will also receive a premium eight-piece bundle of frying utensils, courtesy of award sponsor Hopkins. Worth around £200 per set, it includes a skimmer 50 mesh, spider, chip shovel, fish lifter, fish tong, chip scoop, food tong and fish drainer.

All award winners will be entered into a draw to win pies and POS from Pukka. One lucky shop will win five free cases of Pukka Pies alongside its new POS kit, which includes items such as a bold illuminated outdoor sign and an eye-catching pavement swing sign, while 10 further winners will each receive three cases of Pukka Pies along with a POS kit featuring serving tools and promotional posters.