The Welsh city with one of the most searches for ‘is Santa real?’

This Christmas, Google may be fuelling the ‘Santa talk’ as searches for ‘is Santa real’ surge across the UK – and there is one city in Wales where searches are way above average.

New data reveals that Swansea is one of the most Santa curious cities in the UK. The city’s Google searches for the query ‘is Santa real’ are over six times the national search average.

Nursery training provider Eden Training Solutions ranked the UK cities and towns with the most searches for the query, “Is Santa real?”, from December 2015 to December 2024. Kathy Leatherbarrow, former Ofsted inspector and early years specialist, also reveals how to answer “Is Santa real?” before Google does.

Key findings:

– Swansea ranks fifth, with around 16 Santa-related Google searches for every 1,000 residents, over 6 times the national average.

– Norwich is the city with the highest number of Google searches for whether Santa is real. That’s about 28-29 Santa-related Google searches for every 1,000 people living in Norwich. Searches are over 12 times the national search average.

– Portsmouth ranks second, with around 19 Santa-related Google searches for every 1,000 residents. The searches are over 8 times the national search average.

Kathy Leatherbarrow, former Ofsted inspector and early years specialist at Eden Training Solutions, says that Santa scepticism is tied to children’s excessive screen time.

“Over the past decade, smartphones, tablets, and other devices have become fixtures in British households, dramatically increasing children’s digital consumption. Children aged 5 to 15 now spend an average of 4 hours daily on screens, while ages 3 to 7 are logging nearly 3 hours a day. And with excessive screen time, they are inadvertently exposed to information that could challenge their creativity and imagination.

These searches could reflect anything, from curious children with device access to parents trying to navigate those tricky ‘Is Santa real?’ conversations, or even just people reading articles about this very topic. It’s evident that digital connectivity plays a big factor in how children are discovering things, giving children more opportunities to independently search for questions they might not want to ask their parents. While we want their natural curiosity to take its course, we have to monitor their online activities better and set proper limits to protect them from non-age-appropriate information.”

Kathy shares 3 tips on how to keep the Santa magic alive for children:

– Limit screen time: By reducing screen time, your children can better indulge their imagination. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that children aged 2 to 5 should have no more than one hour of screen time per day, while children over the age of 6 should have consistent limits on screen use to limit excessive exposure.

– Answer “Is Santa Real?” before the Internet does: When children start asking direct questions, resist the urge to deflect or lie outright. Instead, turn it back to them: “What do you think?” This opens a dialogue and lets you gauge where they are emotionally. If they seem ready for the truth, you can gently explain the facts to them. For younger children still believing, a simple “Yes, the spirit of Santa is real” can satisfy their curiosity without deception.

– Use Santa to promote positive values: Consider reframing Santa away from surveillance language. Instead of “He’s watching to see if you’re naughty or nice,” emphasise the joy of giving and kindness: “Santa loves celebrating children who try their best and show kindness to others.” This removes the anxiety of constant monitoring and instead focuses on positive values. Make the holiday season about generosity and family connection rather than behavioural threats. Create family traditions that emphasise togetherness and wonder.

Full methodology

To identify where Google is breaking children’s hearts the most, Eden Training Solutions analysed search volume data for Santa-related queries across major UK cities and towns.

National and global search data for “Is Santa real?” from December 2015 to December 2024 was collected using Google Trends enhanced with Glimpse, which provides actual search volumes rather than relative interest scores.

Local area data was gathered using Google Keyword Planner, tracking queries including “is Santa real,” “are elves real,” and “is Santa real or is it your parents.”

Search volumes were normalised by total population in each location, using mid-2024 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics via Nomis, to account for area size differences and provide a fair comparison.