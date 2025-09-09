The Welsh city with the cheapest Wetherspoons pints in the UK

New research has revealed the places with the cheapest Wetherspoons pints in the UK – and drinkers in Wales have every right to raise a pint to the results.

Experts analysed the average cost of some of the country’s favourite pints: Carling, Corona Extra, Guinness, Coors, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, in each Wetherspoons pub across different cities in the UK. They found the average cost of a pint in each city, revealing where they are the most affordable.

Taking the top spot as the UK city with the cheapest pints is Newport. The analysis found that the average cost of a pint in this city comes in at just £3.12. The most affordable pint included in the study, Coors, comes in at only £2.63 on average in Newport.

Bangor ranks second on the list of the UK’s most affordable Wetherspoons cities. From £2.63 for a pint of Carling or a Coors, £3.30 for Guinness and £3.75 for a pint of Stella Artois on average in the city’s Wetherspoons pubs, the average cost of a pint in Bangor was found to be just £3.14.

Sunderland was found to have the third-cheapest pints of any city in the UK. The average cost of a pint here is £3.27, making this city’s Wetherspoons the most affordable in England. Among the low-cost options on offer, fans of Guinness will be glad to discover that a pint could be bought for just £2.99 in one of the city’s locations.

Fourth on the list is Swansea where the average cost of a pint was revealed to be £3.30. Even Corona Extra, the most premium-priced pint included in the study, costs just £3.77 when averaging prices across each of the city’s Wetherspoons pubs.

Preston ranks fifth, with an average pint cost of £3.33, with prices as low as £2.63 for some of the UK’s favourite pints.

Equalling the Lancashire city in joint fifth place is Nottingham, with an average pint price also of £3.33. Wrexham and Stoke-on-Trent follow closely on the list in joint sixth place, with their average costs revealed to be £3.37 per pint.

Wolverhampton and Bradford complete the ranking, with the findings estimating the average pint to cost just £3.52 in both locations.

A spokesperson said: “Wetherspoons is one of the country’s favourite pub chains for a budget-friendly pint, and while the chain is known for its affordable prices, they do differ across locations. This research has revealed the cities where a night at the pub is least likely to break the bank.

“This is also great timing for any Freshers’ Week events, when students will be looking for budget-friendly spots to explore their new cities and make new friends. With many of the top ten being university cities, students moving to these locations are definitely in luck.

“Welsh cities appear four times in the ranking, including first and second place, despite having far fewer cities than England, highlighting just how affordable Wetherspoons pints are in Wales.

“Looking at the English cities in the ranking, it’s clear that the North dominates the ranking for cheapest Wetherspoons pints, with Southern cities notably absent from the list, likely due to differences in the cost of living between the North and South.”