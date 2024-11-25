The Welsh diaspora – a golden opportunity

A groundbreaking study of the Welsh diaspora has revealed an ‘unprecedented’ opportunity to transform decades of “brain drain” from Wales into significant economic advantage.

The research, conducted by Tokyo-based academic Dr. Sarah Louisa Birchley of Toyo Gakuen University, in partnership with GlobalWelsh and Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, surveyed over 1,700 members of the Welsh diaspora across 45 countries, uncovering a highly educated, entrepreneurial network with strong appetite for investment and return migration.

The findings highlighted 500 Welsh-led businesses operating globally among respondents, with 25% of diaspora entrepreneurs ready to invest in Wales within 12 months

According to the results, 54% of recent emigrants would consider returning to Wales, representing a significant “brain gain” opportunity.

45% of Welsh diaspora hold master’s degrees or higher, considerably above averages, and there is a strong representation in key growth sectors including technology (24%), creative industries (7%), and healthcare (6%)

Furthermore, 62% of respondents said they are willing to engage in knowledge transfer and personal mentoring back to Wales.

Cultural bonds

The research also revealed powerful cultural bonds which endure among the Welsh diaspora.

92% of respondents express strong pride in their Welsh identity, while almost 10% maintain Welsh language use at home despite living abroad

Additionally, over half of those that responded actively participate in Welsh cultural events globally and show strong regional loyalties, highlighting potential opportunities for targeted engagement by different regions within Wales.

Walter May, CEO of GlobalWelsh, said: “This research fundamentally challenges the traditional narrative that lost Welsh talent is gone forever. We’ve uncovered a powerful network of global Welsh talent, particularly in high-growth sectors like technology, renewables, and advanced manufacturing, who are actively seeking to reinvest in Wales.

“They remain passionate about Wales, its language, culture and opportunity and want to contribute to the country’s future prosperity, given the right conditions.”

Regional opportunities

The study identified specific regional opportunities for connecting the skills and economic drive of the diaspora. Diaspora from the Cardiff Capital Region showed particular strength in technology and financial services; Swansea Bay City Deal in manufacturing innovation, the digital economy and education; mid Wales in environmental, advanced agriculture and tourism; and north Wales in advanced engineering, energy and environmental sectors.

Notably, the research revealed that Welsh diaspora entrepreneurs are operating at senior levels in Silicon Valley, European tech hubs, and Asian financial centres. One Silicon Valley CEO interviewed, expressed strong interest in creating an R&D hub in Wales, contingent on infrastructure improvements.

The research also highlighted key barriers to investment and return migration, including infrastructure and connectivity challenges, limited awareness of investment opportunities, a need for improved public services and housing accessibility.

Dr. Birchley commented: “The data suggests Wales has an extraordinary opportunity to position itself as a model for how small nations can leverage their global diaspora for economic development.

“With an estimated 3-4 million Welsh people living outside Wales — the same again as Wales’s home population—the potential economic impact is significant.

“What makes this opportunity unique is how it combines economic potential with genuine cultural passion and a desire to contribute back to future improved prosperity for Wales.”

The report calls for a coordinated Welsh national strategy to engage this global network, with recommendations including the establishment of a cross-sector diaspora task force in Wales – backed by all key stakeholder, development of stronger structured investment frameworks and further enhancement of digital infrastructure, access to housing and improvement to transport connectivity

Further recommendations include the creation of targeted regional development programmes for diaspora and the expansion of Welsh language and cultural resources for the diaspora.

