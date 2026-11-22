Nation.Cymru staff

The bedroom felt damp to Gabrielle Creevy. The wallpaper had faded in patches and the room looked cold.

The farmhouse interior had been built on a soundstage in Wales, with enough detail to make the Welsh actor wonder whether the sense of damp had been deliberate.

The set stands in for Heol Fanog, a remote farmhouse in the foothills of Bannau Brycheiniog where Liz and Bill Rich reported the experiences that inspired The Witch Farm.

Writer Danny Robins interviewed Liz and tracked down other witnesses for his BBC Radio 4 podcast of the same name. He stayed in touch with her and her family as he adapted the story for television.

“As the series goes on through each episode you start to feel like the house is getting colder, sadder and more miserable as the family become trapped there,” Creevy said.

The four-part drama begins in 1989, when Liz, played by Creevy, leaves London with Bill, an artist played by Michael Socha, and his teenage son Jonathan, played by Lewin Lloyd. Liz is pregnant and hopes the move will give them a fresh start. The isolation is part of the appeal until disturbing incidents and the appearance of a strange figure leave the family wondering what they’ve walked into.

For Robins, who also created Uncanny and wrote the stage play 2:22 – A Ghost Story, the landscape helps explain why the family would want to live in such a remote spot and why it starts to frighten them.

“It’s a place where silence feels like a sound,” he said. “At first in our story the family revel in it, they love the isolation and the fact they’ve escaped the city and they can do what they want.”

Director Stacey Gregg filmed the farmhouse exteriors on location in Wales. Inside the two-storey set, the floor was stone, the walls were brick and the taps worked. Robins said the crew was almost entirely Welsh, and Welsh artist CATTY performs the theme tune.

Lloyd recalled filming a scene in a long, dark hallway. “The floorboards were creaking and there was nobody around me, so it already felt a little bit scary,” he said. His character, 16-year-old Jonathan, has been uprooted from London and is still finding his place in the family when the disturbances begin.

Belief and doubt

Creevy met the real Liz. What interested her about the character was how much Liz was trying to hold together as she struggled to understand what was happening in the house and in her marriage.

“When you hear about this story you might say ‘they could have just moved’, but it’s not always that simple,” she said.

Sian Gibson plays Bethan, who befriends Liz at a local mother and baby group. Bethan belongs to a spiritualist church and believes she can speak to whatever is troubling the family. For Gibson, filming a séance was a highlight.

“It was quite easy to get into it because we had lights flickering and noises, there was lots to react to,” she said. “But it was also incredibly funny and quite hard to get through without laughing because everything was so heightened.”

Sceptic

Socha came to the part as a sceptic, drawn to Bill’s gradual deterioration. He recalled once hearing a voice say his name as he went to the fridge at his mother’s house. He ran back to bed convinced he had heard a ghost. The next day he found out it was his sister, standing by the back door having a cigarette.

Robins wants viewers to make up their own minds about what happens at Heol Fanog. They can look for a psychological or environmental explanation for what the family experiences, or watch it as a mystery about who might be haunting the house.

The Witch Farm begins at 9pm on Sunday 22 November on BBC One and BBC One Wales, with episode two at 9pm the following evening. The first two episodes will be on BBC iPlayer from 6am on 22 November, with the final two available from 6am on Sunday 29 November.