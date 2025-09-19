The Welsh locations crowned the most haunted in the UK

With Halloween approaching, a new study has unveiled the UK’s most viral haunted locations.

Researchers analysed Instagram hashtag data to determine the haunted spots with the highest number of social media uploads.

Cardiff Castle is crowned as the thirteenth-most popular haunted destination in the UK. The popular Welsh tourist destination, which has amassed over 126,300 uploads on Instagram, has been the subject of multiple reports of ghostly activity. Visitors have witnessed ghostly shadows and experienced sudden temperature drops while walking around the castle, which dates back to the 11th century.

The tunnels under Cardiff Castle, which were used as air-raid shelters during the Second World War, are renowned for being an eerie site for paranormal activity. One video captures a ghostly figure standing in the tunnels, who is thought to be The Grey Lady of Queen Street. Cardiff Castle’s ghostly reputation reinforces the site as one of the most haunted locations in Wales.

Conwy Castle is another famous Welsh site for ghostly reports. The famous fortress, which was built in the 13th century, has featured in over 63,000 Instagram posts. Tourists have allegedly spotted numerous apparitions while visiting the famous site, including the ghostly figure of a monk and a man in armour.

Other guests have reported seeing ghostly shadows, causing them to leave the fortress in fear. During the 16th century, Conwy Castle was used as a prison by Henry VIII, adding to the site’s eerie atmosphere. One viral image seemingly shows the ghost of a soldier standing on the castle’s grounds, solidifying Conwy Castle as one of the most haunted destinations in Wales.

Dinefwr Park is another popular haunted destination in Wales. The National Trust property, which has featured in 8,500 social media uploads, is known for its picturesque views, but the site is also associated with numerous reports of paranormal activity. Newton House at Dinefwr is infamously haunted by the ghost of Lady Elinor Cavendish, who was killed by a rejected lover. The site featured on the National Trust’s ranking of the UK’s most haunted sites to visit, with Newton House often being cited as one of the most haunted houses in Wales.

The Skirrid Mountain Inn, which is the oldest pub in Wales, also features in the ranking. The popular tourist destination has featured in 7,100 Instagram posts and has become notorious for its ghostly activity. The site’s eerie history as an execution site makes it one of the most haunted destinations in Wales, with guests reporting sudden temperature drops and the unshakeable feeling of being watched. The Skirrid Mountain Inn often offers ghost hunts and has also been the subject of a Most Haunted investigation.

Marc Porcar, the CEO of QR Code Generator, commented on the research:

“From eerie streets to creepy castles, the UK certainly isn’t short of haunted locations. With Halloween just around the corner, it’s no surprise that these locations are gaining huge attention online. Social media hype is one of the main reasons why some of these locations have become so infamous, as tourists rush to share their own spooky experiences online.

“It’s also fascinating to observe the UK’s hotspots for haunted locations, with London coming out on top. With London’s abundance of gruesome history, it’s unsurprising that the city has become intertwined with numerous ghost tales, ranging from haunted castles to spooky cemeteries.

“Wales is also depicted as one of the UK’s most haunted hotspots, home to infamously eerie sites like Cardiff Castle and The Skirrid Mountain Inn.

“With many of these locations offering ghost tours, late-night events, and even immersive paranormal hunts in the lead-up to Halloween, visitors are given an opportunity to explore social media speculation and experience the myths, legends, and paranormal tales first-hand, making them must-visit attractions during the spooky season.”

According to the data, London Bridge is revealed to be the most popular haunted attraction in the UK. The iconic tourist destination, which has amassed over 1.6 million uploads on social media, is well-known for its spooky reports of paranormal activity. London Bridge is often associated with its gruesome history as a former public execution site, with some locals claiming to have seen ghostly figures along the River Thames at night.

The London Bridge Experience capitalises on the attraction’s eerie atmosphere, offering visitors an interactive guide through London Bridge’s history. The London Tombs, part of the London Bridge Experience, are often regarded as a popular site for paranormal activity due to the area’s association with a former plague pit, which was uncovered back in 2007.

Edinburgh Castle is identified as the second-most viral haunted attraction in the ranking, amassing a total of 786,100 posts on Instagram. The popular tourist destination is often regarded as one of Scotland’s most haunted locations, with numerous reported sightings of paranormal activity occurring within the castle.

As a military fortress, Edinburgh Castle has witnessed some of the most violent and gruesome events in Scotland’s history, adding to the location’s eerie atmosphere. Visitors and staff alike have claimed to have witnessed apparitions and shadowy figures while walking around the tourist attraction.

The Tower of London is crowned as the UK’s third-most popular haunted destination, featuring in a total of 727,500 Instagram uploads. As one of history’s most famous sites for executions and imprisonment, numerous ghost sightings have been reported around the tourist destination. Some visitors have even claimed to have seen the ghosts of Guy Fawkes and Anne Boleyn in the area.

Hampton Court Palace takes the fourth spot in the ranking, with a total of 430,800 Instagram posts. As another popular tourist destination in London, it’s rumoured that the location is haunted by two of Henry VIII’s ex-wives, Jane Seymour and Catherine Howard.

Visitors and staff have frequently reported paranormal activity within the iconic Tudor landmark, so much so that one of the palace’s rooms is referred to as the Haunted Gallery. Eerie sightings have also been captured on CCTV, making the palace one of London’s most haunted destinations.

Whitechapel is identified as the fifth-most viral haunted location in the UK. The area in London, which is infamously associated with the Jack the Ripper murders, has featured in 414,200 social media posts. Numerous Jack the Ripper walking tours operate within the area, taking tourists around some of Whitechapel’s creepiest sites. The Ten Bells, a well-known pub associated with the Ripper crimes, also features in the ranking, with a total of 12,500 Instagram uploads.

