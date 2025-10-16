The Welsh locations in the running for the World Cup of Stations

The annual World Cup of Stations Competition where a group of railway stations battle it out head-to-head in a public vote has now reached the final round.

The public are being asked to vote for their favourite railway station from across Britain, as 20 shortlisted stations go head-to-head for the title of ‘Most Life-Changing Station’.

A public vote has opened to find a winner from the shortlist which include two from Wales.

With 2025 marking 200 years since the birth of the modern railway, this year’s World Cup of Stations will celebrate the most life-changing station of the last 200 years. This theme will spotlight the many stations that have touched lives in unforgettable ways, from moments of hope and heroism to new beginnings.

There are two phases to the competition:

Nomination phase (1 to 22 August) – The public shared stories and nominated stations that have made a life-changing impact.

Public voting phase (13 to 17 October) – Cast your vote for your favourite shortlisted station, with the station with most votes to be crowned the winner.

Voting is now open but with only 24 hours left you’ll need to be quick to cast your vote.

Discover the stories behind this year’s 20 finalist stations and vote for your favourite to be crowned Britain’s most life-changing station HERE

Each station shortlisted in the final 20 has an accompanying story.

This is what has been written about those Welsh railway stations in the running.

Abergynolwyn – Wedding Bells on the Railway

Abergynolwyn Station on the Talyllyn Railway provided a truly magical setting for the wedding of Jane and Timothy on Saturday 7th September 2024. The couple chose the station for their special day because of their love of the railway and the unique charm of the location, with Timothy describing it as having “a quality I can’t describe.”Set amid picturesque scenery, the station offered a memorable backdrop for their celebration, blending the romance of the railway with the beauty of the surrounding landscape. The station’s charm has inspired generations: it served as the model for Skarloey Station in The Railway Series by Rev. Wilbert Awdry, the books that later inspired Thomas the Tank Engine.



Merthyr Tydfil – A Historic Steam Engine Journey

In 1804, the world’s first steam-hauled railway journey took place near Merthyr Tydfil Station, between Penydarren Ironworks in Merthyr Tydfil to Abercynon, using Richard Trevithick’s pioneering locomotive. This groundbreaking run proved that steam could move heavy loads on rails and marked the dawn of the railway age.Merthyr Tydfil is also home to the Pont-y-Cafnau, the world’s oldest surviving iron railway bridge, built in 1793 to serve the town’s iron industry. Some of the original tracks from Trevithick’s historic journey are preserved at a memorial in Merthyr, a lasting reminder of the town’s pivotal role in railway history.