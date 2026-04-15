The Welsh locations in the top 10 dog-friendly beaches in the UK

With April marking National Pet Month and warmer days just around the corner, many UK pet owners are starting to plan outdoor adventures with their four-legged friends. As temperatures begin to rise, searches for “dog-friendly beaches near me” are increasing, as Brits look for the perfect coastal spots to enjoy with their dogs.

After analysing Google ratings and reviews for 148 beaches with no dog restrictions, new research can reveal the best dog-friendly beaches across the UK, just in time for spring outings and summer planning.

And, unsurprisingly Wales ranks highly with three beaches in the top 10.

Taking the top spot is Durdle Door in Dorset, scoring 8.85 out of 10. Famous for its striking limestone arch and sweeping coastal views, it provides a stunning setting for a scenic dog walk or a classic game of fetch along the shoreline—perfect for making the most of the warmer weather.

Sharing second place are Man O’War Beach and Three Cliffs Bay, both earning 8.30 out of 10. Man O’War Beach’s calm, sheltered waters make it ideal for a gentle paddle with your dog, while Three Cliffs Bay offers vast sands and rolling dunes, giving more energetic pups plenty of space to run and explore.

In fourth place, with a score of 8.20, is Marloes Sands, a breathtaking stretch of golden sand framed by dramatic cliffs, perfect for long, peaceful walks with your pet. Completing the top five is Cuckmere Haven Beach, scoring 8.06 out of 10, where visitors can enjoy tranquil surroundings alongside views of the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs.

All data rankings can be found HERE

The research shows that Devon is home to the most dog-friendly beaches, w its Pembrokeshire a close second.

Devon, the county also known as ‘Mother Nature’s playground’, is home to the most highly rated dog-friendly beaches. A whopping 22 beaches out of 148 made the rankings.

In a close second, with a total of 20 beaches, is the county of Pembrokeshire. Bordered by the sea on three sides, it is no wonder it has a plethora of beaches to offer.

Cornwall places third with a total of 14 highly rated dog-friendly beaches. Home to harbour villages and towering cliffs, you and your pet will never have a dull moment there.

Martin Smith, owner of Showers to You, who commissioned the research provided some comments on the research:

“With longer days and warmer weather on the horizon, more people are looking to spend quality time outdoors with their pets. Beaches are a fantastic option; not only do they provide plenty of space for exercise, but the sea can help keep dogs cool during hotter days.

During National Pet Month, it’s a great reminder of how important it is to include pets in our plans safely. Always bring fresh water, avoid the hottest parts of the day, and check local guidelines before visiting.”

Methodology:

The research sought to determine the highest-rated dog-friendly beaches in the UK.

A seed list of 148 dog-friendly beaches in the UK was acquired from https://www.thebeachguide.co.uk/dog-friendly. Dog-friendly is defined by those without any restrictions on dogs.

User ratings and reviews were then scraped from Google for each dog-friendly beach contained within the sample. A weighted average was then calculated in order to attain a weighted overall rating.

Beaches without Google Maps ratings and reviews were excluded from the study.

A normalised index score was calculated, taking into account the weighted average review ratings, together with the varying number of reviews for each beach.

The resulting scores were ranked in descending order to find the highest-rated dog-friendly beaches in the UK.

