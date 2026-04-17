The Welsh resort ranked one of the best budget beach destinations in Europe

Time Out has drawn up list of the best budget beach destinations in Europe – and one famous location in Wales has made the list.

According to Time Out: ‘Cheap’ might be a dirty word, but we all like to save a bob or two when exploring the world. Budgets are real, you know? Finding a fabulous beach holiday is easy, but finding a fabulously cheap one is another thing entirely. Luckily for sun-worshippers and beach loungers, there are still plenty of pockets of our wonderful continent that offer sun, sea, and sand at a reasonable price point – from north to south and east to west.

In the interest of fairness and geographical equality, we’ve brought together affordable beach destinations from all corners of the continent, lest the list just become a collection of idyllic spots in Southeastern Europe. There is fabulous value waiting to be admired everywhere; you just need to know where to look. If you find ancient civilisations, delicious food, windswept walks, and curious architecture along the way, so be it. Don’t forget the suncream (and possibly a good jacket).

From Albania to Greece, Time Out has drawn up a list of where to go for a big old dose of sun, sea and sand – without breaking the bank.

And it’s Aberystwyth which makes the list from Wales.

According to Time Out the Welsh seaside town is best for: ‘Unbeatable Welsh charm, pier adventures, and sweeping views’.

The listing reads: For Blue Flag beaches at affordable prices, look no further than the wild west coast of Wales. Aberystwyth has long been a popular seaside spot, and it doesn’t take much to understand the appeal. The beaches are idyllic, framed by dramatic cliffs and culture that echoes across the land. The students run Aberystwyth, which means an abundance of wallet-friendly food and drink options, and it is also the perfect place to bed down before embarking on a hike across the Ceredigion Coast Path (free of charge, of course). The spectacular National Library of Wales (Llyfrgell Genedlaethol Cymru) also offers free entry to its exhibitions and archives.

Time Out also offers a tip for where to stay: Sat just to the north of the promenade, the Queensbridge Hotel offers history and heritage at a more than acceptable price.

Time Out’s Best European Budget Beach Destinations

1. Durrës, Albania

2. Neum, Bosnia and Herzegovina

3. Larnaca, Cyprus

4. Aberystwyth, Wales

5. Heraklion, Greece

6. Cádiz, Spain

7. Liepāja, Latvia

8. Ulcinj, Montenegro

Find out more about the best budget destinations HERE