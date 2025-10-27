The Welsh town where house prices have doubled in just 10 years

A new study has revealed Wales’ most desirable places to live as house prices have soared in the last 10 years.

Over the past 10 years, Blaenau Gwent has had Wales’ biggest increase in average house price, new analysis of the latest Land Registry figures has revealed.

The study found that the average price of a house in the local authority in May 2025 was £135,607, compared to £72,759 in May 2015, representing a 86.38% increase. At a national level, Blaenau Gwent ranks 6th when comparing all local authority areas in the UK.

In second place was Bridgend, where the average house price has jumped by 82.58% in comparison to 10 years ago. The average in May 2015 was £116,198, while in May 2025 it stood at £212,160. Bridgend’s percentage increase is the 11th highest in the UK.

Caerphilly has seen the third highest increase in average house prices over the past 10 years, with 79.37%. This May 2025, the average cost of a home stood at £194,045, whereas 10 years ago, house hunters could expect to pay £108,179. As part of the UK overall, Caerphilly ranks in 12th out of 359 local authorities.

The fourth biggest increase came in Rhondda Cynon Taf, where the average house price was £88,542 10 years ago, and has risen by 77.21% to stand at £156,904.

In fifth place is Newport, which most recently had an average house price of £225,181 compared to £128,686 in May 2015. That equates to a percentage increase of 74.98%.

All of the 22 local authorities in Wales saw average house prices increase since May 2015. Ceredigion saw the smallest increase, where the average price rose from £170,446 to £221,186 – an increase of 29.77%.

Wales’ most desirable places to live based on average house prices

Across the UK, the average house price in May 2015 was £179,917, while the latest figures stand at £268,652 – an increase of 49.32%

Comparing the 12 regions of the UK, The North West has seen the biggest increase in average house price over the past 10 years – 61.19% – going from £129,973 in May 2015, to £209,498 in May 2025.

Wales is second for climbing house prices, showing a 60.91% increase, with the average price rising from £130,243 to £209,580.

The East Midlands’ average house price has gone from £151,863, to £242,052 – an increase of 59.39%.

All of the 11 regions in the UK saw average house prices increase since May 2015. London saw the smallest increase, where the average price rose from £445,154 to £565,637 – an increase of 27.07%.

UK’s most desirable regions to live based on average house prices

Sam Hodgson, Finance Expert at Clifton Private Finance who researched the findings, said: “On average, UK house prices have risen by 25.98% since May 2020. This research highlights the areas seeing the highest increase as the nation enters the second half of the year. For instance, the North West has taken the top spot, beating traditionally expensive areas such as London and the South East. By examining these figures, property owners and prospective buyers can confidently understand real estate in 2025.”

The research was carried out by Clifton Private Finance using the latest available data from the Land Registry’s House Price Index.