Feature

These are the most beautiful places in Wales

25 May 2025 5 minute read
Sunrise on Yr Wyddfa (Credit: Amanda Kemp)

We all know that Wales is a land of myths, mountains, and magical coastlines. What is also certain is that it’s brimming with beautiful places.

There is nothing better for the heart and the soul to be out in nature. It’s a serotonin shot for the senses and a tonic for a person’s mental health.

With that in mind we’ve compiled a list showcasing some of the most sublime spots, spanning diverse landscapes steeped in culture and history.

With the sun out and summer on the way, these are the most beautiful places in Wales to discover. So get out and about and tick these stunning locations off your travel list!

COASTAL WONDERS

Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire
Often hailed as one of the best beaches in the world, this secluded bay boasts golden sand, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and towering dunes. It’s a perfect escape.

Barafundle Bay (Wikicommons)

Rhossili Bay, Gower Peninsula
A dramatic, expansive beach backed by towering cliffs and the iconic Worm’s Head, a tidal island. The sunsets here are legendary.

Rhossili Bay

Three Cliffs Bay, Gower Peninsula
A picturesque bay with stunning limestone cliffs, sandy beaches, and iconic three sea arches. Perfect for exploring and photography.

Three Cliffs Bay Gower image by Sarah Morgan Jones

Llanddwyn Island (Ynys Llanddwyn), Ynys Môn (Anglesey)
A tidal island steeped in legend, featuring the ruins of a chapel, a lighthouse, and breathtaking views of Eryri.

Llanddwyn Island, Anglesey. Picture: Llinos Dafydd

Porthdinllaen & Ty Coch Inn, Llyn Peninsula
A charming village nestled on a headland with a stunning beach and the Ty Coch Inn, a pub often listed amongst the best beach bar views in the world.

The Ty Coch Inn and its gorgeous views (Credit: Discover Cymru)

St David’s Head, Pembrokeshire
Rugged coastal scenery with dramatic cliffs, wildflowers, and incredible sea views. A great spot for hiking.

St David’s Head (Wikicommons)

MOUNTAIN MAJESTY

Eryri National Park
Home to Yr Wyddfa, the highest peak in Wales, and a vast landscape of mountains, valleys, lakes, and forests. Perfect for hiking, climbing, and exploring.

“Fairy Glen , Eryri P1250165” by Phil @ Delfryn Design is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.

Llyn Ogwen, Eryri
A stunning lake surrounded by dramatic mountains, offering breathtaking reflections and stunning scenery.

Llyn Ogwen Eryri. Image: Neil Thomas. Unsplash

Bannau Brycheiniog National Park
Rolling hills, dramatic waterfalls, ancient castles, and charming villages. A fantastic destination for hiking, cycling, and stargazing.

Bannau Brycheiniog National Park. Image copyright: Nick Jenkins

Pen y Fan, Bannau Brcheiniog
The highest peak in southern Wales, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Pen y Fan sunrise. Copyright: Rudy Matthews

Elan Valley, Mid Wales
A scenic valley with stunning reservoirs, dams, and Victorian architecture, surrounded by rolling hills and forests. Perfect for cycling, walking, and enjoying the tranquility.

Craig Goch Reservoir Dam, Elan Valley. Picture by Adrian Farwell. (CC BY 3.0)

INLAND GEMS

Bodnant Garden, Conwy
A world-famous garden boasting a stunning collection of plants from around the world, including the iconic Laburnum Arch.

Bodnant Garden – Image Cadw

Portmeirion, Gwynedd
A magical Italianate village designed by Sir Clough Williams-Ellis, a unique and colourful destination.

Portmeirion

Devil’s Bridge Falls, Ceredigion
A dramatic series of waterfalls cascading through a deep gorge, with three bridges stacked on top of each other.

Devil’s Bridge. Picture by Mark Kent (CC BY-SA 2.0).

Powis Castle and Garden, Welshpool
A stunning medieval castle with magnificent gardens, including terraces, topiary, and rare plants.

Powis Castle – Image Cadw

Tintern Abbey, Monmouthshire
A romantic ruin of a Cistercian abbey, located in a picturesque valley on the banks of the River Wye.

Tintern Abbey. Picture by Saffron Blaze (CC BY-SA 3.0).

AND DON’T MISS…

Tenby, Pembrokeshire
The colourful harbour town with stunning beaches, a historic castle, and a vibrant atmosphere.

Tenby, Pembrokeshire

Conwy Castle, Conwy
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, a magnificent medieval castle with towering walls and impressive architecture, once voted the most beautiful castle in Europe.

Panorama of Conwy Castle located in Conwy.

Hay-on-Wye, Powys
The charming town known as the “Town of Books,” with numerous bookshops and a vibrant literary scene and world famous festival.

Lion Street, Hay-on-Wye by interbeat CC BY 2.0.

Remember this list is just a starting point. Wales is full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

So whether this bank holiday weekend or this summer, pack your bags, grab your camera, and prepare to be enchanted by the breathtaking beauty of our wonderful nation.

Enjoy!

Ap Kenneth
Ap Kenneth
9 minutes ago

Fairy Glen, really, please use the original name which I believe is Ffos Anoddun. An example of a natural beauty that you have to pay to reach and the path down the ravine not being kept in a good state of repair. This area and Rhaeadr y Graig Lwyd /Conwy Falls, another natural beauty you have to pay to see, should be bought by the park authority for all to experience.

