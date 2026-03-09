These are the ‘most expensive streets’ in Wales

The most expensive streets in Wales have been revealed by Rightmove.

As part of their annual ‘Most expensive streets in Britain’ survey, the property website discovered which five streets were the most expensive across Wales.

In first place was Hollybush Road in the CF23 postal area of Cardiff, which was named as the most expensive street in Wales, with an average price of £1,237,500.

Here are Wales’ most expensive streets, according to Rightmove:

1. Hollybush Road, CF23, Cardiff, £1,237,500

2. Llanrwst Road, LL28, Conwy, £583,745

3. Heol Cae Pwll, CF71, Vale of Glamorgan, £537,500

4. West Road, CF36, Bridgend, £528,119

5. Fields Park Road, NP20, Newport, £504,992

THE FULL LIST OF WALES’ MOST EXPENSIVE STREETS

The average home in Britain’s most expensive street is valued at around £12.5 million, according to Rightmove.

Rightmove said Winnington Road in the N2 postal area of Barnet, London, has the top position as 2026’s most expensive street in Britain, with an average asking price of £12,538,095.

Drumsheugh Gardens in the EH3 postcode in Edinburgh, with an average price tag of £560,000, was identified as the most expensive street in Scotland, and Hollybush Road in the CF23 postal area of Cardiff was named as the most expensive street in Wales, with an average price of £1,237,500.

East Road in the KT13 postal area in Elmbridge, Surrey, was named as the most expensive street outside of London, with an average price of £8,795,714.

Colleen Babcock, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “For buyers looking for prestigious roads outside of the hustle and bustle of London, Elmbridge in Surrey is flying the flag.”

Here are Britain’s most expensive streets, according to Rightmove, with the postal area and the average asking price:

1. Winnington Road, N2, Barnet, London, £12,538,095

2. Chester Square, SW1W, Westminster, London, £11,546,428

3. The Bishops Avenue, N2, Barnet, London, £8,930,650

4. Thurloe Place, SW7, Kensington and Chelsea, London, £8,904,545

5. East Road, KT13, Elmbridge, South East, £8,795,714

Here are the most expensive streets outside of London, according to Rightmove:

1. East Road, KT13, Elmbridge, South East, £8,795,714

2. Newlands Avenue, WD7, Hertsmere, East of England, £3,950,000

3. Congleton Road, SK9, Cheshire East, North West, £3,323,500

4. Larch Avenue, SL5, Windsor and Maidenhead, South East, £2,779,167

5. Salterns Way, BH14, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, South West, £2,460,000

Here are the most expensive streets in regions or nations, according to Rightmove:

London, Winnington Road, N2, Barnet, £12,538,095

East Midlands, Main Street, LE12, Charnwood, £1,238,571

East of England, Newlands Avenue, WD7, Hertsmere, £3,950,000

North East, Runnymede Road, NE20, Northumberland, £1,726,111

North West, Congleton Road, SK9, Cheshire East, £3,323,500

Scotland, Drumsheugh Gardens, EH3, City of Edinburgh, £560,000

South East, East Road, KT13, Elmbridge, £8,795,714

South West, Salterns Way, BH14, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, £2,460,000

Wales, Hollybush Road, CF23, Cardiff, £1,237,500

West Midlands, Tiddington Road, CV37, Stratford-on-Avon, £2,306,667

Yorkshire and the Humber, Wigton Lane, LS17, Leeds, £1,317,857

Here are Scotland’s most expensive streets, according to Rightmove:

1. Drumsheugh Gardens, EH3, City of Edinburgh, £560,000

2. Falkland Street, G12, Glasgow City, £441,143

3. Henderson Street, FK9, Stirling, £382,167

4. Cumbrae Drive, KA7, South Ayrshire, £324,167

5. Main Street, EH37, Midlothian, £290,000

READ MORE AT RIGHTMOVE HERE