“This Could Save a Life”: BBC star champions new support group for gay & bi men across Wales

A Welsh star from BBC Three’s ‘I Kissed a Boy’ has teamed up with Helpu, the men’s mental health and suicide prevention hub to launch an online lifeline for men battling loneliness and mental health struggles.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, I Kissed A Boy star Jake Devline-Reed from Swansea teamed up with Welsh men’s mental health not-for-profit Helpu to launch a new online support group for gay and bisexual men right across Wales.

Following the success of their Cardiff-based Gay & Bi Men’s group, and backed by NHS Wales Executive on Suicide Prevention and Self Harm, Helpu is expanding its reach by launching a fortnightly Wales-wide online men’s group, starting Monday 19 May.

Jake’s involvement marks a powerful moment for LGBTQ+ mental health in Wales, where recent ONS statistics show the need is urgent.

LGB+ people are 2.5 times more likely to self-harm. Suicide rates are over twice as high as those of heterosexual people and bisexual people face the highest risk.*

Safe space

The new online group offers a safe, confidential space for gay and bisexual men to connect, share, and support one another.

No stranger to the challenges of mental health and suicidal thoughts, Jake Devline understands the power of connection.

He said: “I’ve been in that dark place where you feel like you can’t talk to anyone — where suicidal thoughts creep in and isolation takes over.

“For me, connection was everything. That’s why I’m backing this group. It gives gay and bi men a space to be real, be heard, and realise they’re not alone. Sometimes, just knowing someone understands can make all the difference.”

Ian Smith, Director of Helpu believes the initiative is vital. “Our gay and bi men’s groups exist because too many men still feel isolated and unable to speak openly.

“These spaces allow men to connect without fear of judgment — and that kind of support can be lifesaving.”

Broken barriers

With much of Wales being rural, accessibility is a major barrier to mental health support. Helpu’s new virtual group format is designed to break that barrier — reaching men wherever they are.

Phil Scully, from Helpu shared: “As someone living with a chronic illness, I know how hard it can be to attend events in person.

That’s why I’m proud we’re launching an online group — to reach those who need community in a different way.”

Michael Cameron, Group Facilitator at Helpu, added: “So many of the men who come to our group have never spoken openly about how they feel — not even to their closest friends.

“What we offer isn’t therapy, but it is powerful. It’s about being seen, being heard, and realising you’re not broken or alone. That kind of connection can be a turning point.”

Helpu encourages gay and bisexual men across Wales — especially those who feel isolated or unsupported — to join the group, be heard, and know they are not alone.

Groups are held online fortnightly at 7pm from Monday 18 May, and anyone wishing to attend can sign up to receive an invite through helpu.org.uk

Helpu also host fortnightly in-person meetings on alternate Mondays in Cardiff, and will be launching in Newport in due course. More info can be found on their Website.

