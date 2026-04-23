Three Welsh beaches make UK ‘Best Dog-Friendly Beaches’ list

With April marking National Pet Month and warmer days just around the corner, three Welsh beaches have been named in a top ten of the best dog-friendly beaches across the UK.

Many UK pet owners will be starting to plan outdoor adventures with their four-legged friends as temperatures begin to rise and restrictions reappear on some of our beaches, searches for “dog-friendly beaches near me” are increasing, as people look for the perfect coastal spots to enjoy with their dogs.

After analysing Google ratings and reviews for 148 beaches with no dog restrictions, Showers to You has revealed the best dog-friendly beaches across the UK, just in time for spring outings and summer planning.

Taking the top spot is Durdle Door in Dorset, scoring 8.85 out of 10. Famous for its striking limestone arch and sweeping coastal views, it provides a stunning setting for a scenic dog walk or a classic game of fetch along the shoreline—perfect for making the most of the warmer weather.

Three Cliffs Bay

Sharing second place are Man O’War Beach and the highest ranking Welsh location – Three Cliffs Bay, both earning 8.30 out of 10.

Three Cliffs Bay offers vast sands and rolling dunes, giving more energetic pups plenty of space to run and explore.

Visit Wales write: “The Three Cliffs Beach at Gower in Swansea is scenic, sandy beach, backed by three limestone cliffs is a spectacular shoreline of sand dunes, salt marsh and encrusted with rock pools. With Pennard Pill stream running through the beach and panoramic views from the cliffs, it’s one of the most photographed areas in Gower.

“Three Cliffs Bay beach offers a particularly photogenic part of the Wales Coast Path and a great spot to stop for a picnic.

“Stay safe, this is one of our most beautiful beaches, but nature can be wild too – watch out for strong tides and currents at all times.

“Parking 400m, toilets in the nearby Holiday Park. Dogs are allowed.”

Marloes Sands

In fourth place, with a score of 8.20, is Marloes Sands, a breathtaking stretch of golden sand framed by dramatic cliffs, perfect for long, peaceful walks with your pet.

Visit Wales share: “Escape to the Marloes Peninsula, a hidden gem nestled on the very western edge of Pembrokeshire. Stunning seascapes and a wealth of wildlife are waiting to greet you.

“The Marloes Peninsula combines dramatic coastal scenery and safe bathing on golden sands. You can look out for seabirds and seals and the remains of ancient peoples. There are walks for all abilities starting from the National Trust car parks at Marloes Sands and Martins Haven.

“The boat for nearby Skomer Island leaves from the tiny harbour of Martin’s Haven.

“The geology is spectacular, including both sandstones and volcanic rocks with folds, faults and jagged rocks. An iron age fort on Gateholm that was the subject of a Time Team dig overlooks Marloes Sands, one of Pembrokeshire’s finest beaches.

“Green Coast and Seaside Award beach. Parking is approx. 0.5 mile – National Trust car park. Dogs are allowed. Nearest facilities can be found in Marloes village which has a shops, pub, restaurant and café/bar.”

Freshwater West

The third and final Welsh destination to make the top ten is Freshwater West at number six.

Visit Wales write: “Freshwater West Beach is a popular destination for experienced surfers. Freshwater West is a wide sand and rock beach backed by cliffs, sand dunes and a promenade.

“Located north-west of Castlemartin, this beach is wide, sandy and backed by an extensive system of dunes which are fragile so no camping or barbeques are allowed. There’s a rocky reef at the southern end and some quiet bays at the other.

“Freshwater West beach is the hunting ground of the surfer always on the lookout for that perfect wave – a surfer’s paradise. This south-westerly facing beach has the best waves in the county BUT it’s only for the experienced and strong swimming surfer as strong rip currents occur off this beach. It’s the best place to go to watch the surfing but when the surf is up, parking is hard to find; crowded on Bank Holidays.

“Freshwater West has featured in two films – Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood and also Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows where it was used as the backdrop for Dobby’s Shell Cottage, which was built on site down to the smallest detail including the seaweed. Although the cottage was taken down after filming, you can still walk in the footsteps of Harry, Hermione and Ron. The Pembrokeshire Coast Path ends here.

“Toilets, two small car parks and some parking is available along the very narrow road.

“RNLI Lifeguard service provided: Daily 20 June – 6 September 2020 | Patrol times 10am-6pm

Dogs are allowed.”

Devon is the county which has been ranked the most dog-friendly beaches. In a close second, with a total of 20 beaches, however, is the county of Pembrokeshire. Bordered by the sea on three sides, it is no wonder it has a plethora of beaches to offer.

Cornwall places third with a total of 14 highly rated dog-friendly beaches. Home to harbour villages and towering cliffs, you and your pet will never have a dull moment there.

National Pet Month: The UK’s Best Dog-Friendly Beaches Revealed

Rank Beach Location Dog Friendly Score /10 1 Durdle Door Dorset 8.85 =2 Man O’War Beach Dorset 8.30 =2 Three Cliffs Bay Glamorgan 8.30 4 Marloes Sands Pembrokeshire 8.20 5 Cuckmere Haven Beach East Sussex 8.06 6 Freshwater West Pembrokeshire 8.03 7 Seacliff Lothian 7.99 8 Porth Joke Cornwall 7.96 9 Gwynver beach Cornwall 7.93 10 Long Sands, North Tynemouth Tyne And Wear 7.90

All data rankings can be found here.

Martin Smith, owner of Showers to You, provided some comments on the research: “With longer days and warmer weather on the horizon, more people are looking to spend quality time outdoors with their pets.

“Beaches are a fantastic option; not only do they provide plenty of space for exercise, but the sea can help keep dogs cool during hotter days.

“During National Pet Month, it’s a great reminder of how important it is to include pets in our plans safely. Always bring fresh water, avoid the hottest parts of the day, and check local guidelines before visiting.”