Three Welsh dog-friendly hotels named among best in the UK

The Telegraph has shared a list of the ‘best dog-friendly hotels in the UK’, with three Welsh hotels coming in for high praise from the judges.

With more and more of us choosing to holiday with our dogs, properties are falling over themselves to include pets – from beds and bowls to spa treatments and even commissioned portraits according to travel writer, Lottie Gross.

She writes: In decades gone by, taking your dog on holiday with you would have been seen as somewhat unusual. But today, dog-friendly breaks are a whole market of their own. Thanks in part to the pandemic-induced pet boom, hotels are now incredibly keen to impress owners with everything from spa treatments for our four-legged friends, to afternoon teas featuring “peamutt butter” muffins and dog-friendly carrot cake. You can even have your canine companion sit for a “pawtrait” at one particularly luxurious London property.

“Alongside the standard amenities for us humans, dogs can expect to be treated to their own beds, bowls and all manner of toys, and some stays provide wellies and maps detailing the very best routes for walkies. It was once a real challenge to find genuinely brilliant dog-friendly stays in the United Kingdom – now, however, the only challenge is deciding which one to book.”

The Telegraph’s reviewers are either resident destination experts or travel writers that specialise in hotels. Often they will have stayed at a hotel many times and so can see how it has changed for better or worse over the years.

They know what makes a great hotel in that particular destination and will compare it contextually against local competition.

When their reviewers first visit a hotel, they stay for at least one night, eat one meal in addition to breakfast and will experience all of the facilities on offer.

Whichever category of room they stay in, they will see the entry-level rooms in order to assess them.

After their stay, their reviewers then give the hotel six scores out of 10, rating its location, style and character, service and facilities, rooms, food and drink, and value for money.

The average of these scores then determines the overall score. Their experts then select reviews for curated lists like this – the best hotels in a particular destination for families, for instance – together with the Telegraph Hotels team.

Best in show

Three Welsh destinations made the coveted selection, with all having a ‘9’ 9 Telegraph expert rating.

First on the list is Penally Abbey in Tenby, Pembrokeshire.

Gross writes: “A delightful family-owned hotel set among tumbling gardens on the Pembrokeshire Coast, with pretty, light-drenched interiors (think walls hung with botanical prints and armchairs upholstered in Colefax and Fowler fabric) and a decidedly warm feel to it.

“Hounds are welcomed in the Coach House’s four wood-panelled bedrooms for £15 per night, and they can join owners in the bar, sunroom and drawing room, too.

“The hotel sits just a short stroll from the coastal path and close to the harbour town of Tenby – with its multicoloured houses, art museum and interesting line-up of shops and cafés – meaning there’s no shortage of opportunities for scenic walkies.”

Next on the list is Grove of Narberth, Narberth, Pembrokeshire.

Gross writes: “The Grove has established itself as Pembrokeshire’s smartest country house hotel. Positioned in a thoroughly rural and peaceful spot near the pretty little town of Narberth, it offers Georgian meets Arts and Crafts interiors, cosseting bedrooms, and highly creative food (with dog-friendly tables in the snug section of the Artisan Restaurant).

Pet-friendly amenities include towels, blankets, treats and a special menu. Dogs are welcome in six rooms – all of which have a garden, a terrace or access to open spaces – for a charge of £20 per night.

The third and final entry on the list is Palé Hall, Llandderfel, Gwynedd.

Gross says: “On the fringes of Eryri National Park, Palé Hall is heaven for dogs and their owners.

“They love four-legged friends here – the owners have “three and a third” of their own, meaning your canine companion won’t be short of pals to play with.

“Dogs are allowed in certain bedrooms and, if numbers allow, in one of the four reception rooms.

“There’s a dog-washing station with towels and a separate entrance for muddy paws.

“Rooms can be equipped with a comfy dog bed, food and water bowls, and the hotel provides special treats and a doggy towel coat for use during your stay (£25 per night).