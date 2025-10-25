Three Welsh pubs ranked among UK’s most viral roast dinner spots

A holiday lodge provider has revealed the most viral roast dinner spots this winter, with Welsh pubs taking three of the top 10 places.

By analysing TikTok views and likes, staycation experts at holidaylodges.co.uk revealed the most viral roast dinners across the country.

The roast dinner is one of the UK’s favourite dishes, especially in the colder months, with Google searches for “best roast dinner” increasing by 90% in October.

Award winners

While pubs in London and Manchester ranked high, three Welsh pubs, Butterflies Bar and Kitchen, The Pavilion Caldicot, and Cardiff’s North Star made it into the top 10.

Ranking fifth overall, Butterflies Bar and Kitchen in Blaenavon racked up an impressive 360,000 views on social media, with just under 30,000 TikTok users liking videos about the gastropub.

With a focus on local produce mixed with recipes picked up by the chef during his global travels, Butterflies is renowned for its dishes. In fact, it was recently awarded “best steaks and grills” in south east Wales, and featured on the popular Kalanighosthunter page on TikTok.

When it comes to roast dinners, Butterflies maintain this quality with Sunday tables having been known to sell out around eight months in advance. No surprise, as the mix of dry aged Welsh beef, Welsh lamb marinated in mint & rosemary, rare breed woodland pork and free range chicken breast can be enjoyed next to a feature fireplace in their 19th century dining room.

Costing £26 for two courses, a roast dinner at Butterflies Bar and Kitchen costs £3.40 less than London’s top spot.

Seasonal Sunday lunch

Following closely behind, The Pavilion in Caldicot earned a total of 263,000 views on TikTok, even more impressive since they only start serving Sunday dinners at the end of September.

From March to September, the David Broome Events Centre that houses the restaurant operates as a private equestrian showground and is closed to the public. In the winter months, however, they serve seasonal roasts and host their famed Pickled Party Nights.

As well as the usual beef, lamb shoulder, chicken and vegetarian options, The Pavilion also serves small plates like a cheeseburger scotch egg, cauliflower cheese soup, and salt and pepper crispy squid for a modern twist on traditional roasts.

A sharing roast for four people totals £20 per person, with the option to add a small plate or dessert for an extra £5 each.

Pub vibe

The last Welsh location to take a top spot is Cardiff’s North Star. With a recognisable pub vibe, including a pool table, ping pong, darts and a beer garden, the North Star is nonetheless unique for its bright and airy dining area, Chesterfield sofas, and piano.

Earning 60,000 views on TikTok from Sunday lunch hunters, the North Star proudly proclaims its pub roast is “one of the best in Cardiff”.

It’s not hard to see why, with a selection of starters, mains and desserts including stewed chorizo with caramelised red onions, red wine, crusty bread, slow roasted pork belly with crunchy crackling, and hearty sticky toffee pudding with vanilla ice cream.

If all you’re looking for is the standard roast, however, it’s also the cheapest spot on this list. The North Star Feast, including a mix of pork, beef and chicken served with roasties, root mash, cauliflower cheese, curried parsnip, mixed greens, leeks and peas, gravy, sausage meat or herb stuffing, and Yorkshire puds, totals £17.50.

If you are looking to pay one of these pubs a visit, holidaylodges.co.uk has a wide range of accommodation across Wales for a winter staycation.