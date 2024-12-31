Three Welsh spots named among 20 best places to spend New Years Eve in the UK

Stephen Price

Three Welsh destinations have made it on to a coveted list of the best places to spend New Years Eve in the United Kingdom according to a popular global travel site.

The team at Big 7 travel have put together a list of some of their favourite street parties and most impressive fireworks which they recommend for anyone in search of a memorable place to ring in 2024.

‘Start with a bang’

The list, which is now in its 6th year, was determined by a combined score of reader suggestions throughout the year, attendance, the variety of events, value for money, the scale, and accessibility.

Our capital city scored highest in Wales, coming in sixth, with Swansea at number 13 and Fishguard at number 18.

Here’s what the judges had to say about the Welsh destinations:

Cardiff

Best for: Families, Couples, Friends

Start your New Year with a bang in the Welsh capital, with firework displays, New Year’s Eve parties and Cardiff’s famous Winter Wonderland attraction, complete with an ice rink, fun fair and food and drink available.

Live the VIP life at private gala balls or black tie events, enjoy your favourite tipple at a bar on Cardiff Bay, or dance the night away at a New Year’s Eve rave or party.

Swansea

Best for: Friends, A Fun-Filled Night Out

Head for bottomless brunch on New Year’s Eve, attend a 1920s-themed jazz or swing party, dance the night away at one of the many clubs or bars or simply enjoy a drink at a pub with friends and cheers as the clock strikes midnight.

Why not head down to the Waterfront Winterland Fair and enjoy some rides or go ice skating? There’s lots to do on New Year’s Eve in Wales’ second-largest city.

Fishguard

Best for: Firework Displays, Kid-Friendly Events, A Memorable Night Out

Fishguard in Pembrokeshire has consistently been ranked among the top UK venues for New Year’s Eve parties, with its renowned NYE Street Party.

Think food stalls, kid zones, live music and bands, games and bars selling every type of drink you can imagine.

Watch the sky light up with fireworks at midnight and enjoy the sense of community that this street party offers to all its attendees.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

