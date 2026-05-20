Time Out compares Welsh waterfalls to Bali

Time Out has compared a ‘stunning’ waterfall near a picturesque Welsh village to similar found on the tropical island of Bali in Indonesia.

Henrhyd Falls topped a Time Out list of ten UK locations that they say “look like they belong abroad”.

The magazine described its “lush, wooded gorge” as being “just like” Bali’s famous Nungnung and Tegenungan waterfalls.

The spot is the tallest waterfall in south Wales, with water tumbling an impressive 90ft (27m) into the Nant Llech river valley within the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

The nearest village is Coelbren, sitting just outside the park’s southern edge.

Film fans might recognise the falls as Batman’s secret hideout in The Dark Knight Rises. In the movie, Christian Bale can be seen disappearing behind the curtain of water to access his bat cave.

The National Trust calls Henrhyd Falls a “natural wonder” and says it is “well worth a visit”. The Trust also recommends exploring nearby Graig Llech Wood.

UK Hidden Gems writes: “The woodland is described as a peaceful retreat and a haven for wildlife, home to species such as treecreepers, warblers, wrens, and woodpeckers.

“However, visitors are warned to pack hiking boots and waterproofs rather than swimwear, as the area can be slippery and damp all year round.”

They add: “You might also spot dippers and wagtails darting along the riverbanks in search of insects, adding to the area’s charm.

“The waterfall lies on a geological fault line in the river and has a distinctive sandstone ledge called Farewell Rock. The name dates back to the mining days, when workers would say “farewell” upon reaching it, knowing there was no more coal beneath.

“In the 19th century, geologist William Logan discovered two fossilised trees at the base of the falls, which can still be seen today in Swansea Museum.”

LeaveNoTrace!

As with anywhere outdoors, kindly keep these areas pristine and wild by taking all litter home with you.

Litter tends to spread, so if you see any and are able to pick it up and dispose of it outside the hidden gem, it will help keep the area tidy.