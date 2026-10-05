Too many men are dying young – Wales needs a plan to change that

Ayesha Ahmed, Senior Manager, Policy & Advocacy, Movember

More than a third of male deaths in Wales occur before the age of 75, according to a report calling for the country’s first dedicated men’s health plan.

Men’s health charity Movember says where men live, their working lives and access to care all play a part in how long they live.

The premature mortality rate in Blaenau Gwent is around 60% higher than in Powys, while men in the most deprived communities can expect to live 7.5 years less than those in the least deprived.

The charity wants the Welsh Government to develop a Wales-wide plan covering prevention, earlier diagnosis and support, with clear targets and responsibility for meeting them.

The report is being launched at the Senedd alongside former Wales footballer John Hartson, broadcaster Matt Johnson and UK Men’s Sheds Association chief executive Caroline Ellis.

Its analysis shows that 6,793 men died before their 75th birthday in Wales in 2024, accounting for 37% of male deaths. Cancer was responsible for 2,098 deaths among men under 75.

The report identifies suicide as the leading cause of death among men under 50. Males accounted for 77% of deaths recorded by Public Health Wales’ suspected-suicide surveillance in 2024/25.

Research commissioned by Movember estimates that five conditions in men cost Wales around £1.35 billion a year: coronary heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colorectal cancer, lung cancer and stroke.

The HealthLumen analysis puts direct healthcare costs at £402 million, with a further £948 million in indirect costs, including lost productivity and the burden on unpaid carers.

Costs

Movember says the direct costs are equivalent to £1 in every £33 of the Welsh Government’s health budget.

Ayesha Ahmed, from the charity’s policy team, said: “We know that encouraging men to speak up or seek help is only part of the answer. Services in Wales also need to be designed to reach men earlier, respond to the realities of their lives and keep them engaged in support.

“Wales can learn from what has worked elsewhere, but men here face their own challenges, shaped by where they live, work and access support. That is why Wales needs a Men’s Health Plan designed specifically around the needs of men and communities here.”

The charity says a dedicated plan would complement the NHS Wales Women’s Health Plan 2025–2035 rather than compete with it.

It points to existing projects, including its Ahead of the Game programme, Men’s Sheds, Helpu and For Dads, By Dads, but says their work is often fragmented.

Hartson said: “I know from my own life how easy it can be for men to ignore what is going on with their health until things become serious. Whether it is cancer, mental health or addiction, getting the right support at the right time can change and save lives.

“We also know that some of the best conversations with men happen away from traditional health settings – through sport, workplaces and communities. Wales has brilliant organisations already doing this work. A Men’s Health Plan could help make sure that support reaches many more men before they get to crisis point.”

Comfortable

Ms Ellis said: “Men’s Sheds show every day what can happen when people are able to create spaces where men feel comfortable.

“Someone might come through the door to make something, learn a skill or have a cup of tea – but they also find friendship, purpose and people they can talk to.”

Helpu director Ian Smith said: “Like many of the grassroots organisations highlighted in this report, Helpu relies on community, connection and volunteers to reach men where they are.

“That work needs proper, long-term investment and to be supported alongside statutory services – not left to fill the gaps.

“This report gives us an opportunity to turn words into action. We’ve had enough promises. Now we need results.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.