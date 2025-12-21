Top tips for exploring the Welsh countryside this winter

Ella Groves

The festive period is the perfect time to get out into the Welsh countryside whether on a Boxing Day walk or a simple winter stroll.

With that in mind, Natural Resources Wales has shared their top tips for enjoying the Welsh countryside safely over the winter.

Plan your adventure carefully

Welsh weather is unpredictable so don’t rely on guesswork and make sure you check the conditions before you venture out.

Phone signal can also be unreliable out in the countryside so make sure to have a map handy or download a map to use offline on your adventures.

Take your litter home

Litter spoils the beauty of the countryside, so remember to bring a bag with you and take the food and rubbish waste home.

Use public bins and recycle where possible to keep the countryside safe for wildlife and livestock.

Spread some Christmas cheer

Just a quick ‘hello’ or ‘shwmae’ can transform someone’s day, so spread some Christmas joy and be polite and kind to those you see out and about this festive season.

Be considerate to those who live, work, and enjoy the countryside

Respect everyone and everything you come across in the countryside, especially the farmers who work all hours – even on Christmas Day.

Leave it as you find it

Farmers often leave gates open or closed for a reason, whether it to be to keep animals in or to give them access to food and water.

So when enjoying your Christmas walks make sure to leave everything as you found it, if you’re exploring in a group ensure the last person knows how to leave the gates.

Follow local signs and keep to marked paths

Familiarise yourself with common countryside signs and symbols before setting off on your adventures and always keep an eye out for them.

Sticking to marked paths means you won’t accidentally damage sensitive ground.

Do not block access to gateways or driveways when parking

The countryside is home to many, make sure to take care when parking and keep to marked safe areas to avoid blocking ways of access for farmers and people living there.

Care for nature

Leave rocks, stones, plants and trees as you find them; that includes Christmas trees, festive holly and the mistletoe.

Keep dogs under control

If exploring the coast this festive season, don’t allow your dog to chase flocks of overwintering birds – they need space to rest and feed.

Keep your dogs under control and within your sight when out and about this winter.

Bag it and Bin it

Dog poo can cause illness in people, livestock, and wildlife, so make sure you’re always cleaning up after your dog.

Never leave bags of dog poo around even if you intend to pick it up later.

If you cannot find a public bin you should take it home and use your own bin.

More advice can be found in the Countryside Code on Natural Resources Wales’ website.