Top Welsh cop says policing is a ‘calling’

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Mark Hobrough had to wait three years before answering his “call” to join the police, now nearly three decades later, he’s been confirmed as Gwent’s top cop.

The 52-year-old had been temporary chief constable of Gwent Police since August but was confirmed in the position, on a permanent five-year contract, in mid December.

“I wanted to join the police from an early age but at the time I applied, and was successful, in the early 1990s due to finances there was a recruitment freeze, and I was on a waiting list for three years,” said the chief on his first full day in the job while visiting the force’s newest base at Abergavenny.

Exeter

While waiting for the opportunity to pound the beat, the Barry-native worked in the hotel trade in Exeter, among other places, before he was able to return to his hometown and become the first member of his family to join the thin-blue line.

“My grandparents were probably a bit worried, they had no real experience of policing and probably had some concerns about safety, but generally I had support.

“I did the hotel trade in between but policing has always been a calling.”

That began with South Wales Police in Gibbonsdown in Barry, which was at the time a Communities First area, identified as one of the 100 most economically deprived areas in Wales.

It gave Mr Hobrough a taste, and sense of the importance of, community policing which he recognised will also be needed in Gwent where he now has responsibility for policing a range of diverse communities including many that are among the most deprived in Wales ranging from inner-city areas of Newport to the Gwent valleys.

“Some of these areas do have less trust in policing and I would say I really, really want to work at that,” said the police chief who said that lack of trust can extend to other public services.

“I want my teams to be making a positive contribution to those areas. They are also some of the most tight-knit communities and provide a sense of belonging and if the police can be a part of that belonging and working together it can be possible to improve the quality of life.”

While community policing is a cornerstone for the chief constable, his 25 years with South Wales Police also offered a perspective on the other end of policing. He was given responsibility for key events including the Rugby World Cup, the UEFA Champions League final in 2017 and dinners, in Cardiff, for world leaders attending the 2014 Nato Summitt held at Newport’s Celtic Manor hotel

“A personal highlight was at the completion of the Nato Summit I had a personally addressed letter from President Obama personally thanking me for delivering a safe and secure visit for him.”

Scrutiny

Since joining Gwent Police, in 2020, Mr Hobrough is aware throughout most of that time the force has been under scrutiny over repeated findings related to misconduct, including among some former senior ranks, and a culture of misogyny.

“We’ve had some high profile cases involving individuals who should never have been within Gwent Police,” said the chief, who also said those cases “do not represent the vast majority of officers and staff”.

He will however welcome further scrutiny and has invited the University of South Wales and the College of Policing as a “beacon force” addressing the issues that have come to the fore in recent years.

Over the coming five years it is likely to be more than simply academics and peer reviewers paying attention to Gwent Police and while Mr Hobrough has “never been one to think too far ahead” he said making a positive contribution throughout his contract and “keeping the police and crime commissioner and the panel happy then it will be a nice place to be”.

