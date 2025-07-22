Tourists in Wales urged to act responsibly this summer

Visitors to Wales’ natural places are being asked to protect the environment, respect other people and enjoy the outdoors safely over the school holidays

With three heatwaves already under its belt, and with further periods of hot and sunny weather expected over the summer, Wales’ nature reserves, forests and national parks are expected to be very popular with local residents and visitors alike.

Over the last few years, many of these special places have seen a rise in anti-social behaviour and environmental damage such as littering, fires and fly-camping, as well as an increase in mountain and water safety incidents.

Concerned for the potential impacts on wildlife, communities, and the emergency services, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is urging visitors to follow the Countryside Code in all outdoor spaces, reminding visitors of the need to take steps to plan their adventure, prevent wildfires and be safe around water during the summer months.

Follow the Countryside Code

The Countryside Code is your guide to enjoying all outdoor spaces responsibly, including countryside, coast, parks and waterways.

Joseph Conran, Lead Specialist Advisor for Outdoor Access and Recreation at Natural Resources Wales said “Wales offers such an amazing backdrop for your individual or family adventures. From on-the-doorstep fun in your local park or woodland, weekends away to splash in the waters of our beautiful beaches, to longer trips exploring the majesty and mystery of our mountains, it has something for everyone and we love to give a ‘croeso cynnes’ (warm welcome) to responsible visitors.

“For many, the summer months are a time for relaxing, having fun and recharging batteries. However, it’s also the busiest time of year in the outdoors, and can unfortunately lead to increased incidents of injury, damage to our environment or antisocial behaviour.

“The Countryside Code has been with us for generations as a gentle reminder of how we can respect the places we visit. By following its simple messages, you can feel confident that you are doing the right thing for yourselves, other people and the environment.”

Prevent wildfire

Following the exceptionally warm, dry spring that sparked a 400% increase in wildfires, people need to take extra care around dry vegetation, as it only takes one stray spark to cause a fire that could devastate wildlife and communities, as well as put our emergency services under extra pressure.

To prevent wildfires from igniting, do not light campfires, discard cigarettes or leave litter in the countryside, especially glass bottles. During periods of dry weather, leave the BBQ at home in favour of a picnic. At other times, BBQs should only be used in designated places where signs say they are allowed, then put out and disposed of responsibly once the ashes are cold.

Fly-camping (camping without the landowner’s permission) increases the risk of wildfires through littering and campfires, so those looking to camp should book ahead at official campsites.

Stay safe around water

As the thermometer rises, so does the temptation to cool off in open water.

Before entering the water, you should consider whether your location is a safe place to swim by checking for hidden dangers, currents or fast flowing water, and assessing whether you can get out easily. Do not go alone, and if you get into trouble in the water try to float and remain calm while someone calls 999 for help.

Following devastating fatalities in waterfalls, it is important to understand that waterfalls are dangerous places to swim. The bubbly, turbulent water at the base of falls can prevent you from floating, while strong, recirculating currents can make it impossible to break free.

The safest place for an outdoor swim is at a lifeguarded beach, between the red and yellow flags. The AdventureSmartUk website is a good source of information to help you develop your open water swimming skills.

To read the full Countryside Code, visit NRW’s website: www.naturalresources.wales/ countryside-code

