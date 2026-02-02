Travel experts reveal the ‘most-loved’ Welsh holiday cottages for 2026

Ella Groves

As the time comes to think about 2026 getaways, travel experts have compiled a list of the “most-loved” holiday cottages in Wales.

Wales Cottage Holidays have analysed a year’s worth of booking data to uncover the most popular spots across Wales.

Using a combination of booking numbers, five-star guest reviews, and website page views from the last 12 months the experts have chosen the top three cottages in north, south, west, and mid-Wales.

South Wales

A Grade-II listed country home Croes Vaen, near Monmouth, has been chosen as the top holiday cottage in south Wales.

The 5-star property boasts an interior that is both luxurious and welcoming with a family game room, a hot tub and sauna, and plenty of spots to relax by the fire.

Croes Vaen has 5 bedrooms and can sleep up to 10 guests – it’s also dog friendly for up to two pets.

Pubs, restaurants, and shops are a close commute found just 4 miles from the property.

Cwrt-y-gaer, The Granary, in Wolvesnewton near Chepstow, is described by the travel experts as “the perfect spot for a family break in south Wales.”

Offering stunning views of the Monmouthshire countryside, the cottage is ideal for anyone looking to get away from it all.

The cottage sleeps 4 guests with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Found on the south Wales coast, Southbank is a popular family-friendly cottage.

Perched above the beach at Ogmore-by-Sea, near Bridgend, Southbank offers beautiful views of the Welsh seaside.

The coast path and the beach can be found right at the end of the garden and the cottage itself offers something for everyone with a hot tub and a playroom with an indoor climbing wall.

With four bedrooms the cottage can sleep up to ten guests.

North Wales

Taking the top spot not just in north Wales but as the “most loved property of 2025” is Bryn Celyn Cottage.

Found near Ruthin, the 5-star property sleeps six guests and can welcome up to two dogs.

Offering luxury features such as a wood-fired pizza oven, a cold-plunge pool, a hot tub and sauna it is easy to see why the property is such a fan-favourite.

A traditional Welsh barn that’s been converted into a cosy holiday home, the travel exprets describe Yr Hen Ysgubor as “perfect for a romantic retreat, whether you want to explore the surrounding National Landscape or relax and take in the beautiful views.”

The cottage has one bedroom, sleeps two guests, and is dog friendly.

Found between the villages of Aberdaron, Abersoch, and the historic market town of Pwllheli, the cottage is perfect for those who want to explore north Wales.

A stylish glamping pod, Pod Llangelynnin was one of Wales Cottage Holidays’ top properties of 2025.

Set within a private courtyard on a family farm in the Conwy Valley and boasting a hot tub, BBQ, and sun loungers it is the ideal spot to relax.

There is also a shared sauna and games room on site.

West Wales

The top cottage of 2025 in west Wales, Hen Efail, is “perfect for getting the whole family together with its spacious interiors, games cabin, and hot tub.”

Within easy reach of New Quay, the cottage offers both a secluded countryside location and the opportunity to explore Wales’ coastal hotspots.

The family-friendly cottage sleeps up to six guests and welcomes up to two pets.

With 5-star interiors Lexden in Saundersfoot is described by the travel experts as “perfect for a beach break with the whole gang.”

It offers close proximity to the beach as well as Saundersfoot’s many bars, pubs, and restaurants.

With five bedrooms the cottage can sleep up to nine guests and has private parking available for up to three cars.

A secluded barn conversion The Little Barn Cilgraig, near Llandysul, was listed as the most popular spot in west Wales for a romantic break by the travel experts.

Located within acres of private woodland and gardens, the cottage is the ideal spot for a getaway off the beaten track.

Mid Wales

A Grade I listed mansion Abercamlais Estate – Garden Cottage, near Brecon, sleeps 4 guests and welcomes up to three dogs.

Found within the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park the cottage boasts access to a tennis court, the River Usk for wild swimming, and a dog paddock.

The travel experts have declared the cottage a “haven for walkers, with the Black Mountains within 15 miles and waterside trails to explore along the River Usk and Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.”

A turf-covered roundhouse Hidden Hollow, near Llanidloes, is perfect for anyone looking for a unique getaway.

Described as glamping at its “most luxurious and romantic” Hidden Hollow offers a garden, private hot tub, and a choice of areas to sit and enjoy the quiet.

The cottage overlooks the River Severn and is found near the Hafren Boardwalk where visitors can enjoy stunning walks through ancient woodlands.

Said to be one of the most booked properties by the travel experts, Wisteria Cottage – Bwthyn yr Ardd, in Aberystwyth is a beautiful stone cottage.

Close to Aberystwyth visitors can enjoy both the peaceful location of the cottage and the stunning coastal landscapes found within the region.

Offering a private hot tub and enclosed garden, the cottage is the ideal spot to relax in the Welsh countryside.

Laura Kerslake, Regional Marketing Manager at Wales Cottage Holidays, said: “Each year, our Top Properties list gives us a fascinating insight into what guests are really looking for in a holiday cottage.

“For 2026, demand is leaning towards distinctive stays that feel memorable — whether that’s historic charm, standout features or truly exceptional locations.”

“What’s particularly interesting is seeing both long-standing and emerging trends reflected in the data. Dog-friendly cottages continue to be a major priority for our guests; for several years now, more than half of the properties in our Top Cottages list have welcomed dogs.

“We’re also seeing growing demand for cottages with hot tubs. Last year, 50% of our top properties featured a hot tub, rising to 75% in this year’s list.”

“These cottages have earned their place through genuine guest feedback and strong booking performance, making them a fantastic source of inspiration for anyone planning a holiday in Wales in 2026.”

You can see the list of the “most loved cottages” from Wales Cottage Holidays here.

More information on Wales Cottage Holidays and the locations they offer can be found on their website.