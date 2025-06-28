Two Welsh locations named amongst cheapest places in UK for a night out

New analysis based on prices for a pint of beer, a cocktail, a fast-food meal and a taxi fare saw two Welsh locations ranked in the top five cheapest cities for a night out in the UK

The research by Infinity Calculator analysed data on the most populated areas in the UK via cost of living calculator Expatistan to find where people can enjoy a night out at the lowest cost.

The analysis was based on prices for a pint of beer, a cocktail, a fast-food meal and a taxi fare.

The study revealed that Dundee is the most affordable city for a night out, with an average cost of £25.35. In terms of drinks, Dundee offers low prices such as an average of £3.08 for a pint and £7 for a cocktail. After finishing their drinks, party-goers in Dundee only need to spend an average of £5.27 for a fast-food meal and then an average £10 taxi fare to get them home for the night.

Cardiff came in second with the average cost of a night out for a resident being £27.33. The Welsh capital offers low prices on many aspects of a night out such as the average cost of a pint of beer being £3.43, the fourth most affordable in the UK. Cardiff also has the fourth most affordable taxi fare in the UK with an average trip of five miles totalling to £11.

Leeds topped the list for the cheapest fast-food meal at £4.82 whilst Leicester provided the most affordable pint in the UK at only £3.03.

The research found that Swansea was the third most affordable city for a night out. The average cost of a night out in Swansea would be £27.35, and it is the cheapest city in the UK to drink cocktails, with an average price of just £5.66 per drink. The popular Welsh beach city can also offer the third cheapest pint in the UK with the average cost coming to £3.21.

In contrast, London was revealed to be the priciest city to enjoy a night out with an average total cost of £49.66, almost double that of a night out in Dundee.

London had the highest cost for every aspect of a night out apart from the cost of a fast-food meal. Cambridge is the most expensive city for a fast-food meal with an average cost of £7.

Oxford was the second most expensive city for a night out. It has the second highest taxi fare for an average five-mile journey, costing £24, only two pounds less than London, which could be attributed to the city’s status as a cycling city. The total cost for a cocktail and a pint in Oxford was found to be an average of £12.49.

The analysis revealed Brighton as the third most expensive city in the UK to have a night out, setting someone back by £37.12. Brighton had the third most expensive fast-food meal prices from the UK cities analysed, costing £5.96. The popular beach city also had the second highest beer price in the UK, totalling £5.16 per pint.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from Infinity Calculator said: “Inflation has restricted a lot of activity for many over the past year, however as we enter the prime Summer nights, many will be looking to enjoy a night out without having to break the bank. This study offers a fascinating insight into the locations that offer the best deals and with the cost of a night out in London being almost double that of a night out in Dundee, those looking to enjoy an evening out in the capital will need plenty of money-saving savvy to have a good night that doesn’t eat into their savings.”

