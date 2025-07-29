Two Welsh locations named in list of UK’s best dog-friendly running routes

Two Welsh locations have been named in a list of the UK’s best dog-friendly running routes, with one south Wales spot landing the all-important number one position.

Pen Y Fan Horseshoe is the UK’s best dog-friendly running route, earning a score of 9.77 out of 10.

The trail in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park is well known for its views of Jacobs Ladder and Crib Coch, and the nearby town of Merthyr Tydfil has a range of dog-friendly restaurants, such as the Red Cow Inn and The King Brychan.

As the trail is classified as ‘hard’, it is important to only attempt this run if you are an experienced runner and your vet has given your dog the all-clear.

This route is dog-friendly, but dogs are required to stay on-lead at all times.

The UK’s Best Dog-Friendly Trails

In second place is the Derwent Water Circular, in Cumbria, with a score of 9.56 out of 10. This circular route takes visitors around Derwent Water, and the low elevation gain makes it a favourite of many dog runners and walkers alike.

The route is 15.3km long, and takes runners in a clockwise direction starting at the Lakeside Car Park in Keswick, and ending back in Keswick. There are several dog-friendly eateries in Keswick, such as Fellpack and The Pack Horse Inn, where you can reward yourself (and your pooch) for your efforts.

Rank Trail Closest town/village Number of ratings Average rating /5 Dog-friendly restaurants in the closest town/village Overall score /10 1 Pen Y Fan Horseshoe Merthyr Tydfil 3,041 4.8 6 9.77 2 Derwent Water Circular Keswick 3,616 4.7 33 9.56 3 The Dry Dam Path to Saint Anthony’s Chapel and Arthur’s Seat Edinburgh 2,349 4.7 208 9.35 4 Conic Hill Stirling 1,956 4.7 21 8.62 5 Castleton, Mam Tor, and The Great Ridge Circular Castleton 4,229 4.7 7 8.52 6 Mam Tor and The Great Ridge via Elbow Ridge Castleton 3,751 4.7 7 8.42 7 Old Glossop and B-29 Crash Site Circular Old Glossop 4,249 4.7 6 8.31 8 Yr Wyddfa via Llanberis Path Llanberis 7,450 4.7 4 8.21 9 Conic Hill via Balmaha Loop Stirling 1,554 4.7 21 8.1 10 Donard Park to Slieve Donard Newcastle 1,944 4.8 1 8

Castleton, Mam Tor, and The Great Ridge Circular takes third place, with a score of 9.35 out of 10. This moderate, circular route takes visitors up to Mam Tor, one of the most iconic hills in England, also known as the “Shivering Mountain”, and passes sights such as the Great Ridge to Hollins Cross, Back Tor, and Lose Hill, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding peaks and valleys before heading back via Castleton. Although some areas of the path are classed as ‘off-lead’ safe, it is best to keep your dogs on-lead for both their safety and the safety of livestock that you may encounter.

Yr Wyddfa

Unsurprisingly, Yr Wyddfa made the UK top ten, with the path up from Llanberis coming in at number 8.

Nataile Wolfenden, Author and outdoor enthusiast at GO Outdoors commented: “Running with your dog can be both healthy and fun for you both, but it is important that you take the right precautions.

“It is recommended that you take it easy at first and build up your distance to avoid any injuries. Alternate between walking and running and make sure that you rest if you need to.

“Before any walk or run, you should check the difficulty and only take your dog on a route that they can safely complete.”

“It is also imperative that you take the right equipment for both you and your dog. You should have a sturdy lead that is comfortable for your dog to wear, as well as a hydration pack that holds enough water for both you and your dog. You should pack a collapsible water bowl for your dog to drink out of, as well as any poo bags.

“If your dog starts to show any signs of exhaustion or overheating, such as excessive panting or difficulty breathing, excessive foaming at the mouth, being drowsy and uncoordinated, shaking its head, pulling to the side, reddened gums, or vomiting, you must stop, find a shaded place, soak its coat with cool water, and give it water to drink before seeking further help”

