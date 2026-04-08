Two Welsh routes named among UK’s ‘most scenic drives’

Two Welsh routes have been highlighted in a top ten of the UK’s ‘most scenic drives’.

Europcar write: “When planning your next holiday, it can be easy to forget the incredible landscapes and scenery we have right here on our little islands, in favour of more exotic destinations and famous landmarks. But those planning a UK break might be interested to see which scenic routes came out on top in our recent survey.

“Drivers’ three favourite scenic driving routes in the UK were named as The North Coast 500 in Scotland (39%), the Kendal to Keswick route in the Lake District (33.4%), and the ‘Cat and Fiddle’ Buxton to Macclesfield route in the Peak District (25.9%). The Causeway Coastal Route in Northern Ireland came in a very close fourth place (25.6%).”

“Holidaymakers planning a UK holiday won’t be disappointed if they take in any of these routes on their next break. Stops along the routes include wonderful local pubs, dramatic caves, idyllic beaches and so much more.”

Coming in at number five, however, and the highest ranking for Wales, is The Coastal Way.

Europcar share: “Running the length of Cardigan Bay, the Coastal Way is a 180-mile route from pretty fishing village, Aberdaron on the Llŷn Peninsula in the north to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park in the south.

“The route takes you through tourist village Portmeirion, famous for its quirky Italian Riviera inspired architecture and described by Visit Wales as “a beautiful pocket of madness like no other.” Surely worth a visit on your way past

“Other highlights on the route include the stunning Eryri National Park, unspoilt sandy beaches, opportunities for seal and dolphin spotting and hiking trails galore.

Also in the top ten, at number nine is Black Mountain Road in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

John Rees Chairman of the Black Mountain Centre comments: “The Black Mountain Road in Carmarthenshire from Brynaman to Llangadog provides a thrilling journey for motorists, motorbikes and cyclists so has something for everyone.

“Originally built to transport minerals by horse and cart and the traction engine. It follows the contours of the mountain to a high point of 1500 ft above sea level.

“Along its entire length there are spectacular views to the South as far as Devon and to the North as far as Aberystwyth, with its endless patchwork of farmer’s fields.”

The twisting route climbs and dips to reveal panoramic views of 13th Century castle ruins, the rugged moors and the Tywi river nestled deep in the valley.

Watch out for sudden hair pin bends, and sheep wandering across the road as you take in the stunning scenery – do take advantage of the many stopping places along the 20-mile route so even the driver can fully appreciate those views.

View the complete rundown here.