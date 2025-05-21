Two Welsh spots named in list of UK’s ‘top seaside staycations’

Two Welsh locations have been recognised in a top ten list of the best staycation destinations in the UK.

A summer staycation offers a perfect escape without the airports and long queues, offering pure enjoyment right on our doorstep.

With the Spring Bank Holiday fast approaching, searches for ‘things to do bank holiday weekend’ have surged by over 250%.

Staycations remain more popular than ever, making a classic seaside getaway the perfect way to spend the long weekend. But which iconic seaside town is offering the most fun this bank holiday?

To find out, SuomiCasino analysed 26 UK seaside towns, ranking them based on key entertainment factors including the number of amusement parks, live music venues, bars and restaurants, casinos, landmarks, beaches, and escape rooms.

Unforgettable

Staying local doesn’t mean missing out; in fact, the UKs seaside towns are brimming with fun, charm, and unforgettable experiences. From nostalgic pier amusement and lively nightlife, to beachside relaxation and quirky attractions, there’s far more to discover than just fish and chips and sea views.

According to SuomiCasino, who analysed 26 UK seaside towns, ranking them based on key entertainment factors, they have revealed the ultimate destinations for a fun-filled summer by the sea.

Blackpool tops the list as the UK’s most entertaining seaside getaway, boasting more amusement parks, casinos, and landmarks than any other destination in the study.

With only two showings outside of England, Wales has done well with two features in the list – Swansea and Llandudno.

Welsh entries

Coming in at a respectable number five is the coastal city of Swansea, with Llandudno in the tenth position.

According to the analysts, Swansea offers a lively social scene with 529 bars and restaurants. Meanwhile Llandudno, a traditional seaside resort, attracts visitors with its 58 landmarks and scenic views, making it ideal for a more tranquil, history-filled escape.

Swansea is a coastal city and the second-largest city of Wales. It forms a principal area, officially known as the City and County of Swansea (Welsh: Dinas a Sir Abertawe).

The city is the twenty-eighth largest in the United Kingdom. Located along Swansea Bay in south-west Wales, with the principal area covering the Gower Peninsula, it is part of the Swansea Bay region and part of the historic county of Glamorgan and the ancient Welsh commote of Gŵyr.

Famed for its university, and the ‘Mumbles Mile’, its most famous son is, undoubtedly, Dylan Thomas who has helped put the city on the radar of people all around the world.

Our other entry, Llandudno, is also a seaside resort, and as early as 1861 was being called ‘the Queen of the Welsh Watering Places’. It is located on the Creuddyn peninsula, which protrudes into the Irish Sea.

In the 2021 UK census, the community – which includes Gogarth, Penrhyn Bay, Craigside, Glanwydden, Penrhynside, and Bryn Pydew – had a population of 19,700, and the town’s name means “Church of Saint Tudno”.

Famed for its Victorian pier and long coastline, the area is a tourist hotspot, with many travelling from Manchester and Liverpool and much further afield.

Like Swansea, the area is known across the world thanks to another literary figure – Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.

The West Shore is a quiet beach on the estuary of the River Conwy. It was here at Pen Morfa that Alice Liddell (of Alice in Wonderland fame) spent the long summer holidays of her childhood.

UK Top Ten

Location No. of water and amusement parks No. of live music venues No. of bars and restaurants No. of casinos No. of landmarks No. of beaches No. of escape rooms Blackpool 12 30 520 13 67 4 5 Brighton 2 58 909 4 52 4 19 Southport 6 27 283 4 52 15 1 Bournemouth 0 54 565 4 17 10 11 Swansea 1 31 529 5 46 5 6 Torquay 2 15 242 3 14 17 3 Newquay 3 18 177 0 12 16 1 Portsmouth 1 8 501 0 49 4 4 Weymouth 3 24 175 0 29 9 1 Llandudno 2 9 148 1 58 4 1

The entertainment experts at SuomiCasino explained the importance of choosing an entertainment-filled destination for your summer staycation, sharing: “When we travel abroad, many of us picture ourselves lounging by the pool or soaking up the sun on the beach – making the most of the warm weather we don’t often get to enjoy in the UK.

“While a staycation can still offer those relaxing moments, the unpredictability of British weather means it’s wise to plan for more than just sunshine.

“That’s why it’s important to choose a destination with a wide range of entertainment options – from arcades and fairground rides to escape rooms, live music, and great places to eat and drink.

“While you can’t control the weather, you can ensure a fun and memorable getaway by picking a place that matches your idea of entertainment.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

