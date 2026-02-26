Ukrainian couple move to Wales and start custom-made business

A Ukrainian couple have started their own handmade business while studying at a Welsh university.

Lily and Ruslan moved to the UK three years ago. Like many people forced to rebuild their lives in a new country, they faced uncertainty about what would come next.

Finding stability, learning a new system and planning for the future all felt like significant challenges. For the couple, education quickly became part of the answer.

Now living in Wales, they are balancing their studies with running a growing creative business that produces handmade tufted rugs designed around personal stories.

They said: “We decided that continuing our education would be an important step for our future.

“Our long-term goal has always been to become successful entrepreneurs and build several businesses. Wales has become our home, and we want to grow here.”

The business itself began with an idea Ruslan brought with him from Ukraine. Having worked with tufting before, he introduced Lily to the craft. With a background in creative hobbies including knitting, embroidery and drawing, she quickly saw its potential.

She said: “When I learned more about tufting, I realised it combined creativity with something practical and meaningful.”

What started out as an idea quickly became something more serious.

Equipment was expensive, however, so they began researching funding options. Lily eventually secured a start-up grant through Business Wales, allowing them to invest in equipment and test demand for their designs.

They said: “We were told it was a very unusual and original idea with strong potential.

“Receiving the grant was the moment we realised this could truly become something real.”

They later opened a small shop in Llandeilo, giving them a physical space to showcase their work. But like many small businesses, rising rental costs proved a challenge.

They made the decision to move online, allowing them to continue growing while keeping overheads manageable.

Today they continue to create rugs from home, building a customer base through word of mouth and social media. Each piece is designed around a customer’s personal idea, turning simple concepts into something tangible and lasting.

Experience and intuition

Alongside developing their business, Lily and Ruslan chose to study business skills at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, hoping to strengthen their understanding and give themselves a more secure foundation.

Before that, much of what they were doing was based on instinct.

They explained: “Before university, we managed everything based on experience and intuition.

“Once we started studying, we began to understand our business much better and could clearly see what needed to be improved.”

Through their modules, they found out how to plan effectively, analyse their market and manage finances more confidently. Concepts that once felt abstract became tools they could apply directly to their work.

They added: “The course helped us think more strategically and make decisions based on analysis rather than guesswork.

“We applied what we learned in lectures directly to our business, which gave us much more direction and confidence.”

Their progress has been clear to those teaching them. Ffion Cumberpatch, Business Skills programme manager at UWTSD, praised both their commitment and growth throughout their studies.

She said: “Lily and Ruslan are an excellent example of how determination, creativity and a strong work ethic can lead to meaningful progress.

“They have shown a high level of professionalism and resilience, and it has been a pleasure to see how confidently they apply their academic learning to their own business. They should be very proud of how far they have come.”

Through this support, Lily had the opportunity to speak with the university’s Enterprise Development Manager.

Although their business was not eligible for a university start-up grant, as it had been established before their studies, the conversation proved invaluable.

Support

Rebecca Jones, Enterprise Development Manager at UWTSD, said:“Working with Lily and Ruslan has been a real pleasure. Their commitment, creativity and thoughtful approach to developing their business were clear from the moment we met.

“At UWTSD, our enterprise team is here to support students at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey whether they’re shaping an early idea, growing an existing venture or simply exploring what might be possible.

“We aim to provide practical guidance, confidence and a supportive space for students to turn their ambitions into meaningful opportunities.”

Looking ahead, Lily and Ruslan plan to continue both their studies and their business, building on what they have already achieved.

They are currently exploring funding opportunities to launch their tufting workshops. If successful, they hope to run their first workshop at the university for students and staff.

For Lily and Ruslan, their journey is about more than qualifications or income.

They said: “Our advice is simple. Go for it. Don’t be afraid to start, ask for help and take opportunities when they appear. You don’t need to have everything figured out from the beginning. Learning along the way is part of the process.”

