Stephen Price

Urdd Gobaith Cymru has launched a range of brand new exclusive merchandise in time for Christmas, including new pyjamas for all the family, T-shirts, accessories and a re-stock of their iconic bobble hat.

Many of the new products feature the iconic and ever-popular Mr Urdd who has been a favourite for young and old alike for almost 50 years.

Ceri Williams, Urdd Gobaith Cymru’s marketing manager said: “We’re excited to launch two brand-new additions to the Mistar Urdd range this Christmas.

“Our festive family pyjamas have been designed to bring families together and create special memories over the festive season, while our custom-made Mistar Urdd claw clips, which have been designed in Wales, offer a fun and practical way to show your love for Mistar Urdd.

“As a charitable organisation, every purchase helps support the Urdd’s work with children and young people across Wales, making these gifts a great way to spread Christmas cheer while giving back to a cause that makes a real difference.”

Mistar Urdd is the brain child of Wynne Melville Jones (Wyn Mel), who came to life when Wynne doodled a face, some arms and legs on the Urdd’s logo back in 1976, after starting his job as the Urdd’s publicity officer.

From then, the Urdd’s merchandise really got going, and his popularity is as popular today as ever with children across Wales, with the organisation only too happy to continue the legacy.

The Urdd also worked with Pete Fowler, famed for his design work with the Super Furry Animals on a special collection to celebrate Mistar Urdd’s 50th Birthday.

Siop i helup

With autumnal weather starting to bite, and Christmas little over a month away, there’s no better time to show your Welsh pride with one of the Urdd’s iconic bobble hats, which have also recently been restocked along with a number of new items.

Whilst the Welsh bucket hat has become a mainstay on the terraces and in the streets, the eagle-eyed among us will have also spotted a growing number of their woolly cousins, which also happen to support the Urdd, also growing in popularity over the past few years.

Urdd Gobaith Cymru is a National Voluntary Youth Organisation with over 55,000 members between the ages of 8 – 25 yrs old.

Since 1922, they’ve provided opportunities through the medium of Welsh for children and young people in Wales to enable them to make positive contributions to their communities.

Het i helpu

The Urdd’s iconic red white and green hat was launched as a limited edition fundraising tool following an unprecedented fall in donations as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic with the slogan ‘het i helpu’ (or hat to help).

One size fits all, the hat which is emblazoned with the words ‘Urdd Gobaith Cymru’ looks as striking on young and old alike.

And it’s not just the hat that stands to help you keep warm this winter – the online shop is also filled with a range of other items including hoodies, T-shirts, pyjamas and much more.

Visit the Urdd’s online store and get your hands on the new merch and other items while stocks last.

Every purchase helps the Urdd’s vital work with youngsters and the Welsh language from Môn to Mynwy.