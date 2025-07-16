Wales’ Best Local Restaurant named in Good Food Guide 2025

A farm-to-fork restaurant in Pembrokeshire has been named Best Local Restaurant in Wales by the Good Food Guide 2025

The prestigious accolade cements the reputation of Paternoster Farm, the acclaimed located on a working farm near Hundleton, as a standout destination for authentic, seasonal Welsh cuisine rooted in sustainable farming.

The recognition comes on the heels of an emotional few months for owners Michelle and Leum Evans, who faced the prospect of losing their tenancy after Pembrokeshire County Council initially declined to renew their lease.

However, following overwhelming support from customers, the local community, and the wider hospitality industry, including high-profile backing from chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, the council has granted a temporary reprieve.

Paternoster Farm will now remain at its current site until at least August 2027.

Co-owner Michelle Evans, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award from the Good Food Guide. It’s a testament to the hard work of our team, the commitment of our local suppliers, and the loyalty of our guests.

“This has been an incredibly emotional time for us. The support we’ve received, from local residents, visitors, and people across the UK, has been overwhelming.

“We’re relieved and grateful to be able to continue growing what we started here.”

Founded in the aftermath of the Covid-19 lockdowns, Paternoster Farm grew from a smallholding and farm shop into one of Wales’ most celebrated restaurants.

Known for its hyper-seasonal set menu, the restaurant sources meat directly from its own herds and flocks, and pairs it with locally caught seafood, homegrown vegetables, and foraged ingredients.

Dishes are crafted with influences from traditional Welsh fare and the broader Mediterranean region, and the menu changes daily based on availability and seasonality.

Paternoster has received consistent critical acclaim, featuring in the Good Food Guide for three consecutive years, a glowing write-up in The Times, and endorsements from leading figures in the UK food world.

Michelle added: “This award and the chance to stay on this site give us the breathing space we need to keep building, keep investing in our people and our land, and to keep feeding our community.”

Bookings can be made via www.Dishcult.com or through the restaurant’s Instagram page @paternoster_farm.

