Nation.Cymru staff

Crackling fires, independent cafés and a warm Welsh welcome are what Wales’ cosiest places share, in a new study of 211 UK towns and villages.

As the nights draw in and the Christmas lights go up, Tenby in Pembrokeshire has been named Wales’ cosiest town, and Tintern in Monmouthshire its cosiest village, in a new study by hot drinks specialist Liquidline.

Three Welsh villages are also among the UK’s 10 cosiest: Tintern, Beddgelert and Aberdaron.

The study scored 27 places in Wales, out of 211 across the UK, on seven measures, from independent cafés and pubs with a real fire to the words visitors use in their reviews.

Tenby: nooks, crannies and Santa by lifeboat

Tenby is a harbour town with plenty of independent cafés to duck into out of the wind, and a wide choice of independent places to stay.

At the historic Coach and Horses, one visitor found the pub “small and cosy with tables hidden in nooks and crannies”.

Each year on switch-on day, hundreds of runners in Santa suits take to the streets for the Santa Run, and Santa arrives by RNLI lifeboat in time for the lights.

Llangollen, Hay-on-Wye, Aberaeron and Llandudno complete Wales’ top five towns. In Llangollen, one visitor said The Sun Inn has “lots of charm and character”.

Wales’ 10 cosiest towns

1. Tenby, Pembrokeshire

2. Llangollen, Denbighshire

3. Hay-on-Wye, Powys

4. Aberaeron, Ceredigion

5. Llandudno, Conwy

6. Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

7. St Davids, Pembrokeshire

8. Conwy, Conwy

9. Crickhowell, Powys

10. Cardigan, Ceredigion

Tintern: fireside pubs beneath the abbey

Tintern sits in the wooded Wye Valley beneath its famous abbey ruins, with a real fire in most of its pubs and a handful of independent cafés along the way.

“There is always a very warm welcome,” wrote one guest at The Anchor Inn, beside the abbey.

Beddgelert, where stone cottages sit beneath the mountains of Eryri, is second, and one visitor to the Tanronnen Inn was “seated next to the open fire”.

Aberdaron, at the very tip of the Llŷn Peninsula, is third, where The Ship Hotel was “a warm and friendly haven from the elements”.

Wales’ 5 cosiest villages

1. Tintern, Monmouthshire

2. Beddgelert, Gwynedd

3. Aberdaron, Gwynedd

4. Betws-y-Coed, Conwy

5. Solva, Pembrokeshire

A spokesperson for Liquidline said:

“Across 211 towns and villages, the cosiest places all had the same things in common: plenty of independent cafés, pubs with a real fire and friendly places to stay.

“Tenby and Tintern have all three, and with three Welsh villages in the UK’s top 10, Wales really knows how to do cosy.

“They’re the places where you pop in for a quick cup of tea and, before you know it, the afternoon’s gone and someone’s dog has nabbed the best spot by the fire.”

The study: https://www.liquidline.co.uk/news/cosiest-towns/

Method: Liquidline ranked 211 UK towns and villages on how cosy they are for a winter break, from real fires in the pubs to independent tea rooms and how often visitors call them cosy.

Scoring: each place was scored out of 100 on seven measures:

cosy words in visitor reviews (25%)

independent cafés and tea rooms (20%)

pubs with a real fire (20%)

independent places to stay (10%)

historic buildings (10%)

appearances in UK press round-ups (10%)

the nearest garden centre café (5%)

Towns and villages: villages (fewer than 1,000 people) were ranked separately from towns, and big cities were left out. Scored in November 2026.

Sources: OpenStreetMap, Food Standards Agency, CAMRA WhatPub, Tripadvisor, Historic England, Cadw, Historic Environment Scotland, NI Historic Environment Division, and ONS, NRS and NISRA census data.

About Liquidline: Liquidline is a hot drinks specialist supplying hotels, garden centre cafés and other hospitality businesses across the UK.

It ran the study to celebrate the independent cafés, tea rooms and fireside pubs that make a winter visit feel cosy.